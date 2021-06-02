Biden pushes COVID-19 vaccine incentives to get rates past 70%

In a push to get at least 70% of all adults in the US vaccinated by July Fourth, President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a National Month of Action. As part of the push, the White House has rounded up many of the incentives for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some of those incentives include free beer from Anheuser-Busch on July Fourth; winning cruises, Super Bowl tickets and cash from CVS; $2 million in gift cards from Door Dash; on-site vaccines and free tickets for MLB games; thousands of Xboxes from Microsoft; $1 million per week to someone through Kroger; and winning a year of free flights from United Airlines.
Read more: Free beer, doughnuts and $1 million: Incentives to get your COVID-19 vaccine
Other incentives and pushes to get people the vaccine include:
- Free child care while you're getting vaccinates from KinderCare, Learning Care Group, YMCAs and Bright Horizons
- Vaccine events at Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons
- A Mayors Challenge competition to see which city can grow its vaccination rate the most by July Fourth
- Getting colleges and universities to pledge commitment to getting students vaccinated
- Extended hours at pharmacies during June
Vice President Kamala Harris will also embark on a national tour encouraging people to get vaccinated. The tour will be "anchored in the south."
Around 41.5% of the entire US population is currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to numbers from John Hopkins University. This means 136 million people have received either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.