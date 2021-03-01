Biden marks 50 million COVID-19 vaccinations across the US

White House

The US is on its way to 100 million COVID-19 shots in 100 days, with President Joe Biden revealing 50 million coronavirus vaccine shots have now been administered since he took office 40 days ago on Jan. 20.

"In five weeks, America has administered the most shots of any country in the world," he said Monday, "with among the highest percentage of population fully vaccinated."

The numbers reflect those living in America who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; according to data from John Hopkins University, about half this number, or 25 million Americans, have been fully vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccine rollout in December 2020.

Read more: Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine: Walgreens, Walmart, Disneyland, more

The total number of people in the US who have received at least one dose -- including during former President Donald Trump's administration -- is 76.9 million, John Hopkins says. As of March 1 at 12:30 p.m. PT, there have been 513,000 coronavirus-related deaths across the US.

The announcement comes two days after the US FDA approved Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine, making it the third vaccine available in the United States after the FDA granted emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines in December. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Johnson & Johnson's, also known as the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, requires only a single shot.

The Pfizer vaccine is said to be 95% effective, while Moderna is said to be 94%. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has shown 85% effectiveness against severe forms of COVID-19 and 100% efficacy against hospitalization and death, The New York Times reported Saturday.

Last month, Biden announced that the US is buying enough doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to cover 300 million people in the country by the end of July -- though this doesn't mean everyone will be vaccinated by then.

Here's where to get a COVID-19 shot, and here's how to track how many vaccines are available in your state.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine: Employer requirements, hidden costs, when you'll get vaccinated, more

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.