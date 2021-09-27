Biden gets COVID-19 booster dose

Screenshot by CNET

President Joe Biden received a COVID-19 booster shot publicly on Monday. During the press conference, Biden reiterated the current qualifications for getting the booster shot prior to his own injection. Currently, if you're 65 and older, considered a high-risk individual, risk increased exposure due to your job, or have been fully vaccinated for six months qualify for a Pfizer booster dose. You can check Vaccines.gov to see which vaccines are available where or call 1-800-232-0233 for vaccine information.

"Boosters are important, but the most important thing we need to do is get people vaccinated," Biden said.

So far, Pfizer's booster has been ruled safe and effective by the Center for Disease Control as well as the Food and Drug Administration. Recommendations for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson could come in the near future.

The vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalization. Over the summer, as the delta variant swept across the US, the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths surged. As some states see record numbers of cases, unvaccinated people have accounted for nearly all the hospitalizations and deaths -- over 97% as of July. With the federal mandates, the Biden administration aims to counter the surge and put pressure on the tens of millions of people who are eligible but aren't yet vaccinated.

Anne Dujmovic contributed to this article.

