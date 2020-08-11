Biden campaign website has mask message hidden in the code

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Doctors, scientists and other health experts recommend wearing a face mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It's a position that many states and public figures have adopted as well, including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

His campaign website includes several items to boost his candidacy, such as signs, T-shirts and even a face mask adorned with "BIDEN." But if you look closer at the site, you'll notice that Biden's campaign really wants you to wear a mask.

Tucked away in the source code, just above the code for purchasing the Biden mask, is a message that encourages all to "Wear a mask" in large block outline letters. The code's existence was reported on earlier by Mashable.

The Biden campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the candidate has said that if elected president, he would make wearing a face covering in public mandatory.

"The one thing we do know is these masks make a gigantic difference. I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask. Anyone to reopen would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks," Biden, while wearing a black mask, said in an interview with KDKA in June.

Many states across the US have mandated that face masks be worn in public or in areas where social distancing isn't possible, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the six months since the first recorded death in the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 730,000 people have died from the disease caused by coronavirus, and the World Health Organization warns that the pandemic may get "worse and worse and worse."

