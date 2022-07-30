Biden Again Tests Positive for COVID, in a 'Rebound' Case

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

US President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 late Saturday morning after negative tests for several days, but no symptoms have reemerged and the president "continues to feel quite well," said White House physician Kevin O'Connor.

In a memo released Saturday, O'Connor said there's no need for additional treatment at this time but that close observation of the president's condition would continue.

O'Connor said Biden had been testing more frequently for the coronavirus because of the possibility of a COVID recurrence following his treatment with Paxlovid, an oral medication used to prevent severe cases.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an advisory earlier this year that a small number of participants in a clinical trial of Paxlovid had positive test results after testing negative. The agency said that in those cases, the recurrence of illness improved or resolved without additional treatment in an average of three days.

O'Connor said Biden would "reinitiate strict isolation procedures" to avoid the possibility of infecting others.

