Just as it is important to find the right running shoes if you're jogging or running, good walking shoes are a must -- especially when you are typically on your feet in the same shoes for the bulk of the day.

If you like to go on long walks for exercise, you'll need good walking shoes for that, too. Even if you're just wearing your walking shoes for quick errands, nothing beats a pair of shoes that supports your feet in all the right ways and makes you feel as if you're walking on clouds.

With help from a podiatrist and lots of time spent analyzing customer reviews on Amazon, I bring to you the five best walking shoes for flat feet, high arches, plantar fasciitis, narrow feet and wide feet. Happy walking!

Brooks Dr. Zohreh Mancil, a podiatrist at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, says she recommends the Brooks Addiction Walker, available in both men's and women's sizes, for low arches or flat feet because they "provide great arch support and shock absorption." "The midsole is designed to keep the foot straight to prevent over-pronation," she explains of the walking shoe, and the "extra bonus is they have a slip-resistant outsole for improved traction." With more than 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon and an expert's recommendation, these shoes are worth looking into if you have low arches or struggle with overpronation -- especially since one happy buyer raved that a single pair of Brooks Addiction Walker shoes lasted over three years of daily wear. The Brooks Addiction Walker is available for men and women (linked below).

Asics Dr. Mancil likes the Asics Gel-Nimbus as a walking shoe for high arches because not only are they "comfortable with excellent arch support," but they feature a heel counter to stabilize the heel. The heel counter is the stiff part of the shoe surrounding your heel, and it serves as a barrier to excessive heel rotation. This can help prevent soreness or complications in people who have high arches. These walking shoes are also available for both men and women, and pretty consistently receive four- and five-star reviews on Amazon. Although some buyers recommend ordering a half-size up in the newer models of the Asics Gel-Nimbus (models 19, 20 and 21), many buyers report that their usual size fits correctly. One buyer who says they have "a high arch and a wide foot" has dubbed the Asics Gel-Nimbus the "best shoes ever" after 10 years of wearing the various models and taking them, without fail, through four half-marathons, the Great Ocean Walk of Australia and more.

Vionic Shoes Plantar fasciitis is a painful orthopedic condition that involves inflammation of the plantar fascia, the thick band of connective tissue that connects your heel to your toes. One of the most common causes of foot pain, plantar fasciitis typically causes a sharp pain in the heel. One way to minimize the pain of plantar fasciitis is to wear a walking shoe with adequate support. Dr. Mancil recommends the Vionic Walker Classic shoes, which come from a brand founded by a podiatrist in 1979. Many buyers on Amazon have reviewed these walking shoes as helpful for plantar fasciitis. These shoes come with a removable orthotic, which provides extra arch support, Dr. Mancil explains, and they feature a firm heel counter for extra stability. The midsole design has a 5-degree built-in elevation allowing for smooth heel strike to toe off, she says. The Vionic Classic Walker is available in both men's and women's (linked below) styles.

New Balance If you have narrow feet, you know all too well the struggle of constantly slipping out of your shoes. With these New Balance walking shoes, you have the option of choosing a narrow width in what reviewers call "awesomesauce!" and "comfortable and perfect for walking." One buyer who has a self-proclaimed "stupid narrow heel" and "can never find shoes that fit" apparently (finally) found her fit with the New Balance WW411v2 shoes. "I'm usually stuck ordering shoes that are either too small so my heel can fit, but then my toes are pinched, or I buy a shoe that fits my toes, but my heels pop out when I walk," the buyer writes of the walking shoe. "New Balance is the first company I've found that will offer narrow shoes!" Other buyers dote on these New Balance shoes as a "wonderful walking shoe at a great price" and love all of these qualities: "not bulky, comfortable, supportive, absorbs impact during walking, good base, neutral arch." These shoes also come in regular and narrow options -- don't forget to select the narrow option before checking out! Available for men and women (linked below).

Skechers Narrow-footed people aren't the only ones who have problems finding a walking shoe that fits correctly. I personally have a wide foot and can attest to the fact that few things are worse than walking around in shoes that squeeze all of your toes together and pinch your heels. It's not worth it, even if they're the cutest dang shoes you've ever seen. The Skechers Skech-Air Element 2.0 walking shoes are both functional and fashionable -- or, as fashionable as you can get when function is your utmost priority. Buyers on Amazon say the "memory foam is like walking on a cloud" and "because of the comfort I'd wear everyday if I could." One buyer notes that although the Skech-Air Element 2.0 shoes weren't the best for her plantar fasciitis, she still likes to wear them, just not all day at work. Also note that this particular pair of Skecher Skech-Air Element shoes are only available for women (linked below), but there is a similar pair for men, too.

