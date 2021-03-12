The best twin mattresses in 2021

Twin mattresses may have a smaller surface area than queen and king mattresses, but a smaller space doesn't mean you have to sacrifice comfort. The best twin mattresses have the same sleep technology as their larger counterparts, but they come in a more compact design for kids and those with limited space. If you're in the market for a new sleep setup, these are the best twin mattresses you can buy right now.

Lindsay Boyers The Nectar Lush is a top pick for all types of sleepers. It's made of five layers, which include high-density memory foam, gel-coated memory foam and a dense, supportive foam that provides the perfect amount of pressure relief, while also keeping your body and spine properly aligned. This mattress was soft and comfortable and really felt like a premium luxury mattress that you would find in a high-end hotel. Not only was it comfortable, it also had excellent edge-to-edge support and minimal motion transfer, so if you're someone who tosses and turns at night, you won't feel like you're bouncing around. You settle right back into the mattress quickly and easily.

Lindsay Boyers Another luxury hotel-worthy option, the Leesa Legend was soft, inviting and had just the right amount of bounce (without being too bouncy). The mattress has four layers -- two layers of springs and two layers of memory foam. The combo provided exceptional body contouring, especially when I was lying on my back. I felt like I was comfortably settling into the mattress, while still feeling supported and aligned. The cotton and wool cover, which is made from recycled water bottles, provided an additional layer of comfort that took it up a notch from the typical memory foam mattress. It felt more like a pillow top, but without the bulky top layer. And it had minimal motion transfer and top notch edge-to-edge support, so even if you migrate toward the edge of the twin bed, you'll feel comfortable and supported.

Lindsay Boyers The Amerisleep AS2 is an excellent twin mattress for back pain. Instead of traditional memory foam, it's made of Bio-Pur -- a proprietary type of memory form that's more responsive to movement and body weight. It's also more airy and breathable. These two things pretty much solve all my qualms with memory foam. Even when I moved around during my sleep, I never felt like I got stuck in the mattress. I could adjust positions and the AS2 responded quickly, which meant I felt comfortable, but also properly supported so I woke up (and slept) pain-free. I also felt cool all night long, even with a thick down comforter and a microfiber throw on top, so I slept comfortably through the night.

Lindsay Boyers Buying a twin-size mattress is an excellent way to get a Purple Hybrid Premier 4 into your house at a more affordable price. And trust me, you want one of these in your house. Like all Purple mattresses, the Hybrid Premier 4 is constructed of the signature Purple Grid, a hyper-elastic polymer formation that allows the mattress to move with -- and conform to -- your body. While memory foam does have some body-hugging abilities, the Purple mattress felt the most adaptive all of the others on the list. It conformed to my body in all of the right places and really took the pressure off where I needed it most. While there's no standard twin available, you can nab a twin XL for a little extra leg room.

Lindsay Boyers If the heat-trapping of traditional memory foam has steered you away from these types of mattresses in the past, the Ghostbed Flex Hybrid will open a whole new world for you. This mattress is constructed of seven layers -- gel memory foams, a high-density support layer, a bounce layer, and individually-wrapped coils -- that are wrapped in a cooling cover that has specialized fibers designed to disperse heat and improve airflow. And that's not just some fancy lingo. The mattress really did feel cool to the touch and felt light and fresh every time I got it in. It also gave that sought-after zero gravity vibe, which was definitely welcome after a long day of sitting hunched over the computer. I could feel my body relax and I woke up feeling completely refreshed and pain-free every morning.

The Helix Midnight LUXE is the perfect "I can't decide which mattress to buy" mattress. It falls right in the middle of the firmness scale -- it's rated a four to seven out of 10 -- so it's designed to please any type of sleeper. The mattress is constructed of a layered combination of high-density memory foam, gel visco and pocketed coils that provide equal parts comfort and support. The Helix Midnight LUXE really shone when it came to lumbar support. It immediately took the pressure off my back and provided much needed relief from the aches and pains that are inevitable when sitting at the computer all day. While this mattress had a little more motion transfer than the Nectar Lush or Leesa Legend, it still did a great job of absorbing movement when I shifted positions.

