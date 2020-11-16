Holiday Gift Guide 2020

The holidays are almost here, which means it's time to shop for friends and family. Almost everyone I know has had a tough year and is overdue for a spa day, so why not treat them to skincare gifts and beauty gadgets that brings the spa experience to their door?

No matter what skin concerns the gift recipient has, there's a product out there to help them pamper and restore themselves. Our picks for the best skincare gifts include some of the most innovative and interesting beauty products on the market.

Sephora/Nuface Microcurrent devices use gentle electrical signals to stimulate the skin and facial muscles to help the skin and face appear tighter and more lifted. The microcurrents are said to increase ATP production in skin, which is what stimulates collagen and elastin. The NuFace Mini is a favorite among beauty editors, meaning even your most discerning beauty-obsessed friend or family member will be impressed with the device that helps target wrinkles, fine lines, and helps improve dull skin tone. At $180, it's not exactly cheap, but less expensive than many spa treatments and cosmetic procedures.

Sephora The popular Clarisonic cleansing brush is no more, (the company announced this year that it's shutting down), so you (and your friends) might be on the market for a new cleansing brush. Foreo's model is not your average battery powered brush -- it's a smart brush that also acts as a facial massager. The brush technology can "read" your skin's condition to look for any issues (like lack of moisture) and make recommendations for your skincare routine via a paired app. The app also tells you how much time you should spend focusing on each area of your face while you cleanse and remove makeup, based on the assessment.

Sephora Face rollers are popular beauty tools since they can help mimic the effects of a facial or face massage -- a perfect gift that the skincare lover can enjoy all for way less money at home. The Uplift Beauty Roller has a unique roller design and shape that the brand says is created to mimic the massage pattern that founder Jamie Sherrill, aka Nurse Jamie, uses in her renowned spas, which are frequented by celebrities.

Sephora This device is a great skincare gift from from Dermaflash that helps you unclog your pores with an extraction tool, and then you can change it to "infuse mode" where you can apply a face serum or moisturizer. The infusion process helps products penetrate the skin even better. One of my favorite facials is the hydrafacial, which involves a fancy device that extracts oil, dead skin cells and dirt from your skin and then infuses it with serums. This tool reminds me of that same experience, except it's much less expensive and you can do it at home. Even after spas are open again, I'd use this tool to keep up my skincare treatments in between facials.

Drunk Elephant Most of us need more hydration support moving into the winter months, and this gift set kit from cult-favorite clean beauty brand Drunk Elephant targets dry skin with four different products to help achieve healthy skin and glow. The set includes an oil cleanser (which helps cleanse skin without stripping it of moisture), a hydrating serum, and their bestselling Protini Polypeptide moisturizer (which is one of CNET's best moisturizers for 2020). You also get a retinol cream that includes vitamin F and oils that help offset the dryness and irritation retinol can cause.

