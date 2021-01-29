The best silk pillowcases for 2021

Do you dread waking up with dry skin or having bed-head? We hear you. Try trading your regular pillowcase for a silk pillowcase. Touted by beauty pros for their hair and skin benefits, silk pillowcases are a game-changer for your nighttime routine and beauty sleep. The silk helps to stop your face from getting dry since it doesn't wick away moisture from your skin like other materials can. It also helps reduce friction, which messes up your hair at night.

Silk pillowcase brands often advertise an impressive list of benefits for switching your pillowcase from cotton to silk -- like better hair and skin. And while the science is less than solid on how much silk can really help with complex skin concerns like acne, sensitive skin or wrinkles, beauty pros and experts have recommended them for years for frizz-free, softer hair and better moisturized skin.

If you want to see what all the buzz is about, try one of the popular pillowcases below that we've curated based on research and customer reviews across the web, and from sites like Amazon and Sephora.

Slip/Sephora If you're going to invest over $50 in a pillowcase, you want it to last, and this mulberry silk pillowcase from Slip seems to fit the bill. At $89 it's definitely an investment, but according to one reviewer on Sephora, the silk fabric has held up for at least three years. The reviewer also noted that it's helped keep her long, frizzy hair manageable, writing, "I slept on a cotton pillowcase the other day, and my hair was so noticeably knotted and frizzy compared to how tame it has been normally for years. It actually hurt to brush because of how much I'm used to waking up without knots thanks to the slip pillowcase!"

Amazon One feature to look for with silk pillowcases is a zipper. It may seem like an arbitrary detail, but you'll want a zipper so your pillow stays in place all night. Silk is slippery compared to your standard cotton pillowcase, and having a zipper will help keep a silk pillowcase from sliding off. This pure mulberry silk pillowcase from Zimasilk has a hidden zipper so you won't even notice (or feel) it at night.

Amazon If you want to try a silk pillowcase but not fork over tons of cash, this Jimoo Silk Pillowcase is an affordable option. Beware when shopping for inexpensive silk pillowcases for products labeled "satin silk." A satin pillowcase is not the same as a silk pillow -- some brands market cheaper faux silk pillowcases as "satin silk," which is a meaningless label. But this pillowcase from Jimoo is actually real silk, and costs just under $20 when you clip the on-page coupon. It also has a solid number of positive reviews on Amazon (It has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and over 4,000 reviews).

Colorado Home/Amazon A pure silk pillowcase makes a great gift for anyone who could use a little extra luxury in their lives. Silk pillowcases also make great gifts for people who are difficult to buy for since most people would enjoy one, and even if they have one already, they could use another. The Colorado Home Co Silk Pillowcases come in a variety of colors and each includes a nice gift box that makes the gift look even more special -- and saves you a step when you're trying to wrap the present.

Lunya One downside to having a silk pillowcase is that you usually can't throw it in the laundry with the rest of your sheets. The silk pillowcase from Luna is machine washable, but you'll want to skip the dryer for best results. Another thing to note with Lunya's pillowcase is that the entire pillowcase is not made of silk -- only the front is silk and the back side is cotton. That cotton side will help stop the pillow from sliding off your bed.

