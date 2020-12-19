The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of people to rethink how they go about doing various day-to-day tasks, especially when it comes to grocery shopping. For those who want to eat healthily, ordering takeout on a consistent basis isn't the best idea. But if you're trying to stay home as much as possible, it's hard keep up your stock of fresh fruit and veggies.

Ah, but this is where a produce delivery service comes in. That's right, you can have fresh food delivered straight to your door. Even better, there are tons of amazing fresh produce delivery options to choose from.

Of course, there's traditional grocery delivery service, but there are also a wealth of produce subscription boxes. You can have fruit, vegetables, and even good eggs and wholesome grains delivered to your doorstep from a local farm. These online grocery subscription services are similar to community supported agriculture, or a CSA, which connects customers with local farmers. But instead of heading over to drop-off locations to pick up your locally grown weekly bounty of local organic produce or CSA box, shipments of seasonal fruit and veg are sent directly to your home.

If you want to supplement your produce boxes with fresh food from your local farmers market, that's definitely an option, too. Many farmers markets across the country remain open and are taking precautionary measures (like using gloves to pack up produce). There are also options for curbside pickup when it comes to fresh veggies and other seasonal produce. Just wear a mask, wash your hands as frequently as possible and stay at least six feet apart from anyone else to practice proper social distancing.

Read on for our picks of the best produce delivery service on the market right now, all geared toward making healthy eating affordable and super easy.

Misfits Market Misfits Market aims to prevent food waste by delivering boxes of fruits and vegetables that maybe aren't your average shape or size -- but are still perfectly good to cook with and delicious. Plus, Misfits guarantees that its subscription boxes are up to 40% less than what you'd spend at your local grocery store, sourcing organic and non-GMO produce from local organic regional farms and shipping organic produce to the Northeast, South and Midwest (with plans to expand to more states). Expect an ever-changing selection of fruits and vegetables like leafy greens, watermelon radishes, zucchini, heirloom tomatoes, apples and mangoes. The plan: Misfits offers two plans, the Mischief and the Madness. At $22, the Mischief is an organic produce delivery starter box geared toward smaller households, which can be shipped weekly or biweekly. The Madness box arrives with 18 to 22 pounds of fresh organic fruits and vegetables, and is priced at $35.

The Fruit Guys Need more fruit in your life? Let The Fruit Guys deliver a large assortment of healthy fruit to your door. You can choose between organic and conventional produce that's locally sourced from small farms who don't use GMOs, with boxes arriving filled with bananas, apples, oranges, kiwis and more. And right now, you can enjoy 25% off all subscription orders by using the code House25. The plan: Choose from five different variety boxes -- which all range in size and price -- with the cheapest at $30 and the most expensive at $125. There's also a healthy kit, complete immune-boosting fruits, honey sticks and ginger, starting at $42.

Perfectly Imperfect Food While supermarkets often reject any produce that aren't "perfect" in shape or size, Perfectly Imperfect Produce gathers all that excess grocery bounty and ugly produce from local farms and wholesalers and ships it out in subscription boxes. You choose from a variety of grocery items in different boxes, which range in price, size and organic or nonorganic, and include everything from eggplants and butternut squash to delicious watermelons and plums. Plus, for every subscription box purchased, Perfectly Imperfect Produce donates produce to food pantries in need. The plan: Perfectly Imperfect Produce offers 12 best produce delivery boxes, the smallest of which is $14 and the largest is $40. Each option lists the weight of the produce, along with how many people it's designed for.

Farmbox Direct If you live anywhere in the continental US, you can get Farmbox Direct's shipments of healthy fruits and vegetables. Farmbox Direct guarantees all organic and natural produce, plucked from local farmers. The menu of produce changes weekly and is dependent on what's local and in season -- so you'll never get bored -- and if you aren't super into what's picked for that week, you can make up to five grocery shopping substitutions in every delivery so nothing's wasted. You can expect items like pears, sweet potatoes, blood oranges and avocados. The plan: Choose from six options including their original traditional CSA box -- three organic and three all-natural in small, medium and large. Prices run the gamut from $44 for the smallest box and $69 for the largest.

From the Farmer DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) residents can take advantage of From the Farmer, a produce-delivering company that works with local, sustainable and organic farmers to build a produce box filled with the likes of asparagus, broccoli, lettuce heads, kale, cilantro and grapes. You can pick healthy subscription boxes based on how much produce you'll go through. Or if you simply want fruits or vegetables, there's a box called Cooking Essentials, which is stocked with items that you should always keep in your kitchen (think garlic, white potatoes and yellow onions). For those who want to add on other store products to their fruit and vegetable bounty, From the Farmer also provides a regional coffee box and rotating artisan bread shipment. The plan: From the Farmer presents eight different organic produce farm boxes, including a small seasonal box, all fruit box and local box. The cheapest farm box clocks in at $12.50 (Cooking Essentials) while the most expensive is $45 (Large Seasonal Box).

Imperfect Foods Imperfect Foods operates as both a produce subscription as well as a grocery delivery service. Just as the name implies, this delivery service brings you imperfect food, such as misshapen carrots or oversized eggs, at a discount. Organic and conventional produce, which can be customized and altered based on your taste preferences and dietary restrictions, can be dropped off at your door, along with grocery staples and snacks, like eggs, olive oil and sausages. Delivery is available to a handful of states on the east and west coasts and the Midwest, so put in your ZIP code to see if your location is in their delivery area. The plan: Plans are customized and priced based on your household size, whether you want organic or nonorganic produce, and if you're looking to add in grains, snacks, dairy and meat and fish, but 11 to 13 pounds of organic produce starts at $24.

Farm Fresh to You While many produce subscription services source fruits and vegetables from a number of farms, Farm Fresh to You plucks organic and sustainable items straight from the company's own family farm in California, Capay Organic. Simply pick a subscription box, customize the produce variety to your liking, add other farm products (like hand-crafted jam and small-batch honey), then get it delivered to your door. The plan: Farm Fresh to You ships six different kinds of local produce boxes, like traditional CSA, snack pack and fruit only. Boxes range in size from mini to monster, as do the prices ($27.50 to $61), and you can select to have shipments arrive weekly, every other week or every three or four weeks.

FreshDirect Although FreshDirect is known as a grocery delivery service for everything -- not just produce -- the Northeast company is now offering subscription-free CSA boxes for the summer. Partnering with Hepworth Farms, Lancaster Farm Fresh and Dig Acres, FreshDirect is allowing customers to order produce boxes from the Hudson Valley and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The plan: Add the CSA boxes to your cart the same way you would other groceries. There's the Hepworth Farms local organic spring farm share (six pounds of six to eight seasonal vegetables for $30), the Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative local organic vegetable farm share filled with 8-10 items for $30, and the Dig Acres farm crate, with four to six vegetables for $15.

