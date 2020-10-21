Stealing skincare products from your wife, girlfriend or other beauty product junkie in your life is one way to get buy when it comes to taking care of your skin. But why not use products made specifically for your needs? From shaving, razor burn, beards, acne and even care for bald heads -- skincare for men has evolved, with more innovative options on the market than ever before.

Adopting a solid skincare routine is important no matter your gender or your experience level with skincare. A solid cleanser, moisturizer, aftershave and sunscreen can take you far no matter what your skin type. For those that experience pesky acne, razor burn or other issues -- you can find a target product to address them too.

Below, you'll find the best skincare products made for men with all different skin concerns. The list below highlights the best sellers at websites like Sephora and Amazon, as well as curated selections from editors at men's magazines like GQ and Men's Health. The prices range from high-end to more affordable drugstore finds, and some products are classic favorites, while others are newer launches that have become popular recently.

Note that these skincare products and services are independently chosen by our editors, based on extensive research into the available options in the marketplace. The prices and availability are accurate as of publishing time, but may change.

Mantl Mantl is a line of face and scalp skincare products geared to bald men. Behind the brand is co-founder Karamo Brown, one of the stars of Netflix's Queer Eye. Mantl makes a collection of products that are formulated specially for you to use on your face and scalp. The collection includes a cleanser, moisturizer, daily SPF and "no shine" sheets that help neutralize excess oil and dirt. The daily SPF 30 product is formulated to go on and dry clear; you don't get that chalky look on your face or scalp.

The Art of Shaving If you're growing a beard for Movember, you're likely to encounter some uncomfortable stubble at the beginning. This balm from The Art of Shaving is made to help calm that uncomfortable itchy feeling by softening the hair and hydrating skin. You can use the balm beyond the stubble phase, too, since it can work to help smooth and condition beard hair.

Lumin The Lumin Moisturizing Balm is a favorite among GQ editors since it targets skin dryness and sun damage. It's designed to help support the natural oils on your skin, so Lumin suggests applying at night and "touching up" in the morning after you shower. You can apply before a cold, dry brutal winter day to help protect your skin or after a day in the sun to help replenish dry skin.

Amazon L'Oreal's Vital Lift Moisturizer for men contains a retinol and a sunscreen -- which is a great combo since retinol can make your skin more sensitive. If you're new to retinol, it's a key ingredient that many dermatologists swear by to help with everything from aging and dullness to acne. But, you need to wear sunscreen while using a product with retinol, because it can make sun damage more intense. The cream also contains ingredients that help with razor burn, redness, and dryness -- which is all great for a product that costs about $10.

Sephora Jack Black skin and beard care products are bestsellers on sites like Sephora and Amazon, making them tried-and-true staples in many men's routines. Lots of guys complain about itchy dry skin under their beard, which can be hard to handle with any old moisturizer. An oil is heavier and more concentrated than a moisturizer, so your beard and skin are well-conditioned. Even though the product is an oil, the formula is quick-absorbing so your face won't look greasy after.

Sephora This scrub from Kiels is not your standard exfoliating face wash. It's formulated for guys to use before shaving to help make the process easier and more comfortable. The scrub helps remove dead skin and helps smooth rough facial hair that can make your shave less than ideal. If you want to exfoliate and prevent ingrown hairs, add this to your skincare rotation two to three times a week.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.