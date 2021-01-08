Best mattress sales to start 2021: Bear, Casper, Layla, Nectar and more

Deal Savings Price







































2021 might not be looking like much of an improvement on the year we just went through, but why not start the new year with a new mattress and a better night's sleep?

Many of the biggest mattress brands, including Amerisleep, Birch, Casper, Helix and Nectar are having sales to start the new year. Whether you'd prefer form-fitting memory foam, a springy traditional mattress or a best-of-both-worlds hybrid option, there's a deal to match your sleep style.

Not sure what kind is best for you? Some of these retailers are beefing up their offers with 100-day return policies. That way, if it turns out you aren't getting as good of a night's sleep as you'd hoped, they'll come and take the mattress back and issue a full refund.

We've compiled the best mattress deals out there into our list below. Each of them can be bought online (so you don't need to brave the brick-and-mortar crowds). We'll keep things up to date with the latest and greatest, as well as any new offers that come along.

If you need help making a decision, check out our articles on how to buy a mattress online, as well as our list of best air mattresses and best mattresses you can buy online.

You can take 30% off any Amerisleep mattress and get two free pillows with code AS30.

Awara is offering $499 worth of accessories -- a mattress protector, sheets and pillows -- with any mattress purchase. No code is needed.

You can save $300 on a mattress and also get two free pillows and a sheet set. No code needed.

You can take $200 off and get two free pillows with any mattress purchase with Birch's New Year's sale.

Casper Casper is offering a 30% discount on mattresses and discounts on bedding accessories.

You can save $200 off any size DreamCloud mattress and also get two free pillows, sheets and a mattress protector. No code needed.

You can save $300 off any Pod Pro mattress and get 20% off pillows, sheets, weighted blankets and foundations.

You can save 30% on a mattress and get two pillows for free.

You can save 30% site-wide. You'll also get two free pillows with any mattress purchase.

Helix is offering $100 off any mattress with code NEWSLEEP100, but you can save $150 if you spend at least $1,250 (use code NEWSLEEP150) or save $200 if you spend at least $1,750 (NEWSLEEP200). With any mattress purchase, Helix tosses in two of its Dream Pillows.

You can save 30% site-wide. You'll also get two free pillows with any mattress purchase.

Layla Layla is discounting any size of its Hybrid mattress by $200 and any size of its memory foam mattress by $150. With either mattress, it tosses in two free memory foam pillows, sheets and a protector.

You can save up to $350 on a Leesa mattress and get two free pillows. No code needed.

You can save $250 on any size mattress.

Nectar is currently offering $399 in accessories -- a mattress protector, a sheet set and a pair of pillows -- with every Nectar mattress order. No code needed.

You can get 20% off any mattress, bedding or furniture. No code needed.

Spend $1,000 or more on a Saatva mattress and you can knock $200 off your order. No code needed.

You can take 20% off your order with code NEWYEAR. You can also apply that coupon to get a total of 40% off the already-20%-off discounted pillows.

You can get $300 worth of accessories with a mattress set purchase. Save 20% on toppers and 25% on pillows and bedding.

You can save up to $150 on a mattress purchase.

You can save $300 on any Vaya mattress with code VAYA300.

You can save $150 on any Zoma mattress with code WIN150.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.