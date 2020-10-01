Best mattress sales right now: Save on Casper, Layla, Saatva, Serta and more

Deal Savings Price











The nights are getting longer, making it a great time of year to get a better night's sleep with a new mattress. If you're on the hunt for a new bed, there are steep discounts on offer this month from many mattress makers. Every option we've listed here accepts online orders, so you don't need to go to a store to take advantage of the mattress deal in order to get a better night's sleep.

We've included all sorts of different mattresses on this list to help you find the just the right one to meet your specific needs, so if you're looking for a memory foam mattress, innerspring mattress or a hybrid mattress, we've got you covered. Most offer a steep discount off the list price, as well as a generous return policy if sleeping on your new mattress doesn't suit your fancy.

Here are the best mattress deals we've found this fall, all of which are available now. We'll continue to expand this list as any new mattress sales come online or expire. If you're not sure where to begin, read our advice on how to buy a mattress online and see our recently updated best mattresses you can buy online. And if you need something for occasional guests or camping, we also have a new list of best air mattresses.

You can save 10% on your purchase with code HABITAT and Boll and Branch will also donate 10% of proceeds to Habitat for Humanity.

Casper is offering a 15% discount on its Original and Element mattresses and 10% on everything else with code FALLASLEEP15.

Idle Sleep is running two separate deals this fall. You can save 25% site-wide and get free sheets and two free pillows with any mattress purchase. Or you can pay full price for a mattress and get a five-piece bundle worth $900; it includes two memory foam pillows, a sateen bed sheets set, a mattress protector and a foundation. No code needed.

Layla is discounting any size of its Hybrid mattress by $200 and any size of its other mattresses by $150. With any mattress, it tosses in two free memory foam pillows. It is also offering $50 off foundations, memory foam toppers and bamboo sheets and $30 off weighted blankets.

Take $300 off and get a free pillow with a mattress purchase. No code needed.

Spend $1,000 or more on a Saatva mattress and you can knock $200 off your order. No code needed.

Sweet Night is running two deals this fall. You can take 15% off your order with code FALL15. Or you can get two free bamboo pillows and a mattress protector with any mattress purchase with code FREEFALL.

Tempur-Pedic is offering $300 off its LuxeAdapt and Breeze mattresses this fall. No code needed.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.