The best mattress for heavy people in 2021

If you weigh more than 230 pounds, shopping for the perfect mattress can be a challenge. You don't want to sink in too far when you lie down, yet you still want enough cushion to provide contour and pressure relief while you rest. Finding the right combination of support and softness can be tricky -- but don't worry. We've found seven of the best mattresses for heavy people available today, and we're pretty sure there's a great choice here for everyone.

Note that prices below are for full-price queen size models, before any deals.

Read more: The best cheap mattress in 2021

Titan by Brooklyn Bedding The first stop on our tour is the Titan Firm Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding, which is our pick for the best cooling mattress for heavy people. Made in Arizona, the Titan Firm Hybrid offers up just the right amount of support and pliancy for pressure relief that the heavy sleeper needs. Arranged by layer, the Titan Firm Hybrid first presents a full inch of cooling gel memory foam across its top surface. Woven into place beneath that are two thick inches of the company's proprietary TitanFlex foam, which is infused with another patented cooling gel called TitaniumGel. Need even more cooling? An optional temperature-regulating top panel can be sewn on as well -- just look for the option at checkout. This is followed by a remarkable six inches of nearly 1,000 supportive coils, finished on the bottom with a final two inches of high-density foam for sturdy and reinforced foundation. The Titan Firm Hybrid is available exclusively online, but it comes with a 10-year warranty and a 120-night risk-free trial so you can decide whether you want to keep it or not.

Helix Sleep Specially designed for plus-size as well as tall sleepers, the Helix Plus mattress meets that elusive ideal of support and comfort. At 13 inches tall, it has key features to get that perfect blend, including an impressive 4 pounds of the highest density foam available for its most supportive layer. A mixture of the company's Dynamic Foam with a precise amount of Memory Plus Foam covers the surface of the mattress, leaving the top in prime shape to offer gentle contours to your body and assist in its overnight recovery. Enveloping it all is an airy Tencel cover, ensuring maximum breathability and airflow throughout the night. Customer reviews emphasize the excellent fit for big and tall shoppers: "We chose this mattress because it was reviewed as a good option for 'big and tall' folks. We both love it! We've had three mattresses in the last 10 years trying to find a good fit for both of us and this is it!" "The Sleep Quiz matched us perfectly with the mattress we needed. I am plus sized and my husband is tall so it recommended the Helix Plus. The plus has more coils for support but the top layer is created to have a medium feel. This combination made it hard enough that hubby likes it and a soft enough fee for me!" Made in the US, the Helix Plus comes with free shipping in the contiguous US, a 100-night sleep trial period, financing options and a 15-year limited warranty. Helix also has a physical showroom and mattress store on Broadway in New York City (currently closed due to COVID, but normally available by appointment), and showroom partners throughout the country for anyone who wants to test their mattress out in person before buying.

Big Fig After studying how heavier folks' mattresses commonly break down over time, the creators of the Big Fig put together a plan to address each issue with the components of their brand-new, problem-solving mattress. First, the company resolved to use only the highest quality materials, including over 50% more individually wrapped coils than the average innerspring mattress on the market (1,600 of them, to be exact). They also decided to offer extra-firm edge support to allow sleepers to comfortably sit or lie close to the edge without fear of rolling off. Add in their hybrid foam construction, cooling technology and stabilizing tufts, and you have a mattress that caters to heavy people's most important needs. But our biggest deal-maker of all is the foundation. It's remarkably durable, and it's true that the foundation of any mattress holds everything else in place. Constructed to support five times the weight of an average foundation, the Big Fig comes with a guarantee that it will support its mattresses. The foundation's middle is doubly fortified along the center rails while 18 slats, each 2.5 inches wide, cross it from left side to right side. Now that's sturdy! The Big Fig comes with a 120-night trial, free seven- to 10-day shipping and returns, financing possibilities for those eligible and a 20-year warranty for free repair or replacement in case of manufacturing defects.

Saatva Known as the "first luxury heavy duty mattress for bigger bodies," the Saatva HD is specially designed to support those weighing up to 500 pounds while they rest in restorative slumber. All sleep positions can benefit from a Saatva HD, as the sturdy innersprings maintain support throughout the mattress while patented spinal zone technology backs up the lumbar region. Five zones of Talalay latex create an oasis of pressure relief overnight, and layers of airy organic cotton simultaneously keep sleepers cool. Our favorite part? A sumptuous three thick inches of Euro Pillow Top cover the surface of the Saatva HD, enveloped in hypoallergenic cotton and a gentle botanical antimicrobial treatment. It's blissful to sink into, and the support that heavy sleepers need is definitely there with this combination of features. Finished with strategically placed hand-tufting as well as a blend of memory foam, the Saatva HD integrates bountifully packed foam edges for excellent support all the way around. This helps larger folks get in and out of bed easily, while providing more useful space across the bed's surface. The Saatva HD comes with a generous 180-night trial, free white-glove delivery and setup, and a 20-year nonprorated warranty. If you decide you don't want your mattress during the trial period, just contact the company and it'll pick it up for a $99 transportation fee.

WinkBeds The WinkBed Plus is designed so that heavier sleepers can enjoy long-term support and the experience of a luxury mattress. Most important for our purposes, however, is the Plus' ability to alleviate pain. This trait has been confirmed numerous times in verified customer reviews. "My husband and I were waking up with back and neck pain every day. Additionally, I had hip and shoulder pain. Since we've been sleeping on the WinkBeds mattress we've had none of it! It's comfortable, cool and supportive, plus the memory foam makes it soft and comfy." "We bought the king size WinkBed Plus after a good month of comparing and reviewing mattresses. I no longer wake up with back and neck pain. The only issue is that as soon as I hit the bed I fall asleep." "I've had almost no back pain since this bed arrived. I still have some stiffness from time to time, but that is mostly caused by the activity I was doing that day (mostly lifting something I shouldn't have). I can honestly say I'd buy this bed again and I recommend it to those who have back pain." Depending upon your weight, the Plus may be experienced differently. For example, according to the company, the WinkBed Plus will feel like a density of 6.5 out of 10 for customers weighing 300 or more pounds, while those weighing 200 will say it feels like an 8 out of 10 on the firmness scale. The WinkBed Plus mattress has several useful purposes, in addition to pain relief. Handmade to order in Wisconsin, it's designed to provide larger sleepers with uniquely blended foams and innersprings, firm edge support and stellar motion isolation, and it also utilizes sustainably manufactured ingredients, including a chemical-free fire barrier, recycled steel coils and eucalyptus harvested only from forests certified by the Stewardship Council. The WinkBed Plus comes with a 120-night sleep trial, fully refunded if you decide you don't want to keep it. There's also a lifetime warranty, free shipping both ways and financing options. Heavy sleepers, be sure to choose "Plus" underneath "Firmness" on the WinkBed page to get the optimal setup.

Amerisleep The Amerisleep AS5, which is known as the company's softest, most plush mattress, was designed with heavy sleepers in mind. Since it "gives" generously and moves as you move, you can feel comfortable in virtually any position. Its breathable cover and easy bounceback resiliency keep sleepers from sinking in too deeply, and its sturdy edge support allows for minimal motion transfer as well. What caught our eye the most with the AS5 is the memory foam. Not only does the company use the supportive Active Flex foam to assist with spinal alignment, but the Bio-Pur plant-based, Earth-conscious memory foam is also added for cooling as well as contouring. Additionally, featuring an open-cell design, Bio-Pur foam ensures free airflow throughout, superior breathability and a healthier sleep. It also prevents heat build-up, is resistant to dust mites, mildew and mold and is made without harsh chemicals. Overall, it's perfect for hot sleepers who happen to be heavier in size. Amerisleep sends the AS5 with a 100-night risk-free sleep trial, easy and free returns, free shipping and a 20-year warranty.

Parachute Home Ideal for the average to heavy sleeper as well as the hot sleeper, the Parachute Eco Comfort Mattress has a firm center and softer head and outer extremity areas, giving it the ideal core for proper spinal alignment and pressure point alleviation. Sustainably sourced with layers of pure New Zealand wool, organic cotton and tempered steel coils, Parachute has won our admiration in the category of most ethically aware mattress. The Parachute Mattress is surprisingly supportive while remaining foam-free. It adheres to the Oeko-Tex certification, which tests that no harmful chemicals are used, and is certified by the Wool Integrity NZ program, which makes sure any animals kept on-site are allowed the internationally recognized five freedoms of animal welfare: Freedom from thirst, hunger and malnutrition

Freedom from discomfort

Freedom from pain, injury or disease

Freedom from distress

Freedom to express normal behavior Additionally, the Wool Integrity Program requires companies to promise a consistently sustainable, ethically produced product every time, and an organized way of keeping traceable records of every lot of wool back to its original farm. Note that the Parachute Mattress is available for in-person viewing at the company's stores, but it doesn't keep stock there. All orders will still need to be delivered to your doorstep. Also, it's recommended that two people unbox the Parachute Mattress together as it's quite heavy. Lastly, regarding mattress care, it's suggested that the mattress be covered with a mattress pad, rotating every six months and spot cleaning as needed. The Parachute Mattress comes with a 10-year warranty, and returns may be made by calling customer service within 100 days.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.