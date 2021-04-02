Apple Arcade's new games iPhone 13 NCAA women's finals WeWork documentary 15,000 bees in car Stimulus check delivery update
Best mattress deals 2021: See the spring sales from Casper, Helix, Layla, Leesa, Nectar and more

Get a big discount on a new mattress for a better night's sleep.

After slogging through a year of the pandemic, you deserve a better night's sleep. A new mattress could help that endeavor. The biggest mattress brands, from Amerisleep to Zoma, are running spring sales with big discounts. Whether you'd prefer form-fitting memory foam, a springy traditional mattress or a best-of-both-worlds hybrid option, there's a deal to match your sleep style. 

Not sure what kind is best for you? Some of these retailers are beefing up their offers with 100-day return policies. That way, if it turns out you aren't getting as good of a night's sleep as you'd hoped, they'll come and take the mattress back and issue a full refund.

We've compiled the best mattress deals out there into our list below. Each of them can be bought online, so you don't need to brave the brick-and-mortar crowds. We'll keep things up to date with the latest and greatest, as well as any new offers that come along. 

If you need help making a decision, check out our articles on how to buy a mattress online, as well as our list of best air mattresses and best mattresses you can buy online.

CNET picks

These deals are either from brands we already recommend or vendors that our readers have most frequently bought in the recent past.

Amerisleep

Save 30% on any mattress

You can take 30% off any Amerisleep mattress and get two free pillows with code AS30.

See at Amerisleep

Casper

Save 35% on mattresses
Casper

Casper is offering a up to a 35% discount on mattresses and up to 50% off on sheets. No code needed.

See at Casper

GhostBed

Save up to 40% on mattress bundle

You can save 30% or 40% on a mattress bundle. No code needed.

See at GhostBed

Helix

Save up to $200 off, plus free pillows

Helix is offering $100 off any mattress with code SPRINGSALE100, but you can save $150 if you spend at least $1,250 (use code SPRINGSALE150) or save $200 if you spend at least $1,750 (SPRINGSALE200). With any mattress purchase, Helix tosses in two of its Dream Pillows.

See at Helix

Layla

Save $200 and get two free pillows
Layla

Layla is discounting any size of its memory foam mattress by $200 and tosses in two free memory foam pillows.

See at Layla

Leesa

Save up to $400, two free pillows

You can save up to $400 on a Leesa mattress and get two free pillows. No code needed.

See at Leesa

Nectar

Free mattress protector, sheets and pillows with mattress purchase

Nectar is currently offering $399 in accessories -- a mattress protector, a sheet set and a pair of pillows -- with every Nectar mattress order. No code needed.

See at Nectar

Tuft and Needle

Save 15% site-wide

You can save 15% on your entire order.

See at Tuft and Needle

More spring mattress deals

Awara Sleep

Free accessories with mattress purchase

Awara is offering $499 worth of accessories -- a mattress protector, sheets and pillows -- with any mattress purchase. No code is needed.

See at Awara Sleep

Bear

Save 20% site-wide, plus free accessories

You can save 20% on your order with code SW20and also get two free pillows, sheets and a mattress protector with a mattress purchase.

See at Bear

Birch

Save $200 and get two free pillows

You can take $200 off and get two free pillows with any mattress purchase. No code needed.

See at Birch

Cocoon By Sealy

Save 35%, plus free pillows and sheets

You can knock 35% off the price of a Chill mattress and get a free sheet set and two pillows.

See at Cocoon by Sealy

DreamCloud

Save $200 and get free accessories with mattress purchase

Buy a mattress and DreamCloud will knock $200 off the price throw in $399 worth of accessories -- pillows, sheets and a mattress protector. No code needed.

See at DreamCloud

Eight Sleep

Save $300 on mattresses

You can save $300 off any Pod Pro mattress with code AFF150.

See at Eight Sleep

Haven Mattress

Save 50% on mattresses and 30% on accessories

You can get a mattress for half price and save 30% on accessories.

See at Haven Mattress

Idle Sleep

Save 50% site-wide

You can save up to 50% site-wide. 

See at Idle Sleep

Lull

Save $250 on a mattress

You can save $250 on any size mattress.

See at Lull

Nest

Save 10% site-wide

You can get 10% off your order and free sheets or a duvet with a mattress purchase.

See at Nest

Saatva

Save $200 on orders of $1,000

Spend $1,000 or more on a Saatva mattress and you can knock $200 off your order. No code needed.

See at Saatva

Sweet Night

Save 20% site-wide

You can take 20% off your order with code EASTER. You can also apply that coupon to get a total of 40% off already discounted products.

See at Sweet Night

Tempur-Pedic

Save 30% on mattresses

You can save 30% on a Breeze 2.0 or Tempur-Cloud mattress. You can also save 40% on a topper. With a mattress set purchase, you'll also get $300 worth of accessories.

See at Tempur-Pedic

Vaya Mattress

Save $300 on a mattress

You can save $300 on any Vaya mattress with code VAYA300.

See at Vaya Mattress

Zoma

Save $150 on a mattress

You can save $150 on any Zoma mattress with code WIN150.

See at Zoma

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.