Best Labor Day 2020 mattress sales available now: Casper, Nectar, Serta and more

Is there anything better than a good night's sleep on the first cool night of the fall? We'd argue the only thing would be a good night's sleep on the first cool night of the fall on a new mattress.

If you're in the market for a new bed, Labor Day weekend is a good time to buy. Mattress makers offer deep discounts for holiday weekends, and the Labor Day sales have already begun. Every option we've listed here accepts online orders, so you don't have to go to a store to take advantage of the mattress sales in order to get a better night's sleep.

We included all kinds of mattresses on this list to help you find the perfect one, so if you're looking for a memory foam mattress, innerspring mattress or a hybrid mattress, we've got you covered. Most offer a significant discount off the list price, as well as a generous return policy if sleeping on your new mattress doesn't suit your fancy.

Here are the best mattress deals we've found for Labor Day, all of which are available now (unless otherwise indicated). We'll continue to expand this list as new sales come online. If you're unsure of where to start, read our advice on how to buy a mattress online and see our newly updated best mattresses you can buy online. And if you need something for camping or occasional company, we also have a new list of best air mattresses.

Allswell

You can save 15% off Luxe and Supreme mattresses and 20% off adult bedding, bath and spa products with code PERFECTROOM.

You can save $100 on the Hybrid mattress and $200 or $300 on the Black mattress. No code needed.

You can take 30% off any mattress and get two free pillows. No code needed.

Casper is offering a 10% discount site-wide if you provide your email address. You can also save $200 with code DREAMON and get two free pillows with a mattress purchase with code FREEPILLOWS.

You can knock 35% off the price of any size Chill mattress as well as the Chill bundle that includes a sheet set and two pillows with code CNET35. You can also save $50 off a foundation.

You can save $200 off any size mattress and also get two free pillows. No code needed.

The Pod is a mattress that lets you control the temperature on each side, and you can use its thermo alarm to wake up -- it drops the temp gradually as morning nears. For Labor Day, the Pod is marked down by $150 and you can also save 20% on accessories with code ACCESS20.

Save 30% site-wide with code LABOR30OFF and get a free sleep bundle -- memory foam pillows, sateen bed sheets set, mattress protector and mattress base -- with any mattress purchase with code LABORBUNDLE.

Idle Sleep is running two separate deals for Labor Day. With code LABOR30OFF, you'll save 30% on your entire order. With code LABORADJUST, you'll get a free adjustable base with a mattress purchase.

Nectar stands out by upping the standard 100-night trial period to a full year. For Labor Day, it is offering $399 worth of accessories -- a mattress protector, sheet set and a pair of pillows -- with any mattress. No code needed.

You can save 25% on Nolah's Limited Edition mattress, 20% on its Signature mattress and 15% on its Original mattress. You can also take 20% off adjustable bases and 40% off bedding. No code needed.

Spend $1,000 or more and you can knock $200 off your order. No code needed.

You can save between $200 and $400 on the iComfort mattress. No code needed.

Tempur-Pedic is offering 30% off any size Tempur-Cloud mattress, 40% off Tempur-Toppers and 25% off pillows and bedding. No code needed.

You can save 10% on your entire order. No code needed.

Save $300 on the Vaya mattress with code VAYA300.

With code WIN150, you can knock $150 off the price of any mattress.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.