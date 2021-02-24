The absolute best keto snacks to buy online for 2021: Magic Spoon, Olipop, Flock and more

I'm not a follower of the keto diet myself but I am eternally grateful for the low-carb snacks that have emerged from keto culture. I am a very enthusiastic snacker, you see, and moderation isn't exactly a strength of mine. Snacks that are high in carbs and sugar can catch up if you're not careful, so having great-tasting, keto-friendly snacks on hand helps keep me honest while simultaneously allowing my inner snacking self to run free.

If you too are human with a weakness for potato chips, cookies, crackers, cereal and soda pop, there are more low-carb substitutions than ever, and many of them don't sacrifice much at all on taste. Keto dieters are already spoiled with a bounty of low-carb treats and more brands are launching all the time. Some of these sweet and savory snacks are good, some are great and some I would probably save for the birds. To find the absolute best keto snacks, this munching maniac volunteered-- bravely, I might add -- to taste test a few of the most popular low-carb snacks and help separate the good from the not-so.

Here are the best low-carb, keto snacks you can buy online in 2021.

Flock We've written about these full-flavored wisps of rotisserie chicken-skin goodness before, and that's because they are darn delicious. Like a pork rind but better. Be warned, these aren't a low-calorie snack by any stretch, but if you're trying to trim carbs and keep the salty goodness, Flock chips are some of the best keto snacks I've had. They are available online in original, salt & vinegar and BBQ. A pack of eight small bags will run you $33 on Amazon.

Munkpack I would contend that these low-carb granola bars are as good or better than any other full sugar snack bars. If you like those classic Chewy granola bars from yesteryear (that are anything but healthy), you'll love this grown-up version with just two net carbs per bar and lots of healthy stuff. Munkpack also has a nut and seed version that's similar to Kind bars with big chunks of, you guessed it, nuts and seeds but uses a low-glycemic monk fruit sweetener to cut the carbs. I liked all the flavors but was especially partial to Munkpack's maple pecan, coconut cocoa chip and peanut butter. Snag a 6-pack for $15 on Amazon and be ready for hiking season. The brand also has a line of protein cookies but I did not care for them.

Read more: Best healthy meal delivery services for 2021

Duke's A lot of keto dieters I know swear by these tasty little sausages from Duke's for a bold blast of protein in a pinch. A perfect preworkout snack option to fit a keto lifestyle, available in original, Hatch green chili, andouille or hot & spicy. Amazon carries the mini-sausage meat sticks for less than $8 per bag.

Olipop Olipop is one of the best low-carb, low-sugar soda substitutes I've tried. The brand uses a monk fruit-based sweetener in its fun-flavored sparkling tonics. Not every flavor worked as well for me -- the cola for instance, just tasted like watered down coke but the lemon ginger and strawberry vanilla were excellent. Olipops have about 12 or 13 grams of carbs per can, which isn't nothing, but when you compare that to a regular can of coke with 40 net carbs, it's a whole lot better.

Target Sweetened with stevia, these candy peach rings are a perfect low-glycemic movie theater candy to replace your Sour Patch Watermelons or Gummy Bears and still satisfy your sweet tooth. This sweet keto snack contains just five net grams per serving and no corn syrup. Snag a 1.8-ounce bag for less than $3.

High-Key Cookies are one of the tougher low-carb snacks to pull off. Part of me wants to say, if you're going to have a cookie, well then just have a cookie. But if it's truly a keto diet version you covet, my vote goes to HighKey's keto chocolate chip cookie. I would compare this delicious keto snack to Famous Amos chocolate chip cookies with more buttery flavor but not quite as much crunch. But with just one gram of net carbs, they still taste better than Chips Ahoy. A pack of three bags is $14 on Amazon.

Quevos Light as a feather, Quevos are low-carb chips made from avocado oil and egg whites and contain just three net carbs for every 1-ounce bag. Sour Cream and Onion is the best flavor I tried of this keto snack, but the airy bites also come in plain, salt and pepper, BBQ, cheddar, dill pickle and Quevos rancheros. A five-pack is $15 on Amazon.

Magic Spoon This keto-friendly low carb cereal brings us right back to the cartoon-filled Sunday mornings of yore, with fun flavors like Fruity (think Froot Loops), Cocoa, Blueberry and Frosted. With 12 grams of protein and just 3 grams of net carbs per serving, Magic Spoon makes for an easy breakfast or guiltless late-night sweet keto snack. Get a variety pack of four flavors for $39. Read our full review of Magic Spoon on Chowhound.

Moon Cheese I've often wondered what it would be like to straight-up bite into a block of parmesan. It probably wouldn't work out as well as I hope, but the next best thing may be these keto-friendly Moon Cheese bites. The garlic parmesan flavor reigns supreme (in my opinion) and at just two net carbs per bag they are a snack idea that definitely won't bust up your keto-mentum or diet. Three bags will run you $15 on Amazon. I also love Taco Bell's Cheddar Crisps, the fast-food chain's version of the keto cheese snack, but they seem to be out of production with just a few bags left on Amazon. Hurry!

Bai Is a drink a snack? We may never know, but Bai's line of low-cal, low-carb fruity drinks has been growing by the year. There are a few flavors, sweetened with Bai's on-the-money blend of stevia and erythritol, that I've come to love -- but the teas, and especially the new (ish) Narino Peach Tea tops my list. Perfect for those thirsty "mornings after" or when I just can't down another can of seltzer. Get 12 bottles for $17 on Amazon.

Whole Earth So, sugar or sugar alternative isn't a snack on its own but I'd be remiss if I didn't show out these amazing innovations as they've has a major impact on my snacking. If you like smoothies, baked goods or even just sweetener in your morning coffee but are trying to cut back on the sugar and carbs, allow me to introduce you to Whole Earth and its family of low-glycemic sugar alternatives. Whole Earth makes several blends using monk fruit, stevia, allulose, erythritol and other sugar subs. Each one I've tried is about as close to real deal sugar as you can get so snatch up a bag, toss a spoonful in your smoothie and thank me later.

