The best keto recipes for your big game watch party

If you're trying to keep to a keto or low-carb diet, winter does not make it easy. For starters, the cold weather has us all craving starchy comfort foods. This winter, of course, has required even more comfort food than usual as we trudge through the final leg of the pandemic and lockdown. And then there's football; that glorious junk-food-filled Super Bowl Sunday that's oh-so-American, oh-so-good and, generally speaking, oh-so-carb-filled. It's all enough to send any diet packing, never mind the heavily regulated keto diet. The good news is there is a wealth of keto-friendly Super Bowl recipes that'll make you forget all about delicious, delicious bread.

If you're one of the many who've joined the keto craze, you know getting your body into a state of ketosis (and keep it there) is a finicky business. And, if you've put in the time (and exercised the restraint) to get it there, you're not gonna want to give it all up for a few lousy beers and a plate of chili nachos, right? Well... maybe, but the good news -- as it relates to the keto-fication of a Super Bowl day menu -- is that meat and cheese are cornerstones of the trendy keto diet and also happen to be what most people are expecting for watching the big game (or any game). Well, that and beer.

So worry not. We've got ideas and lots of low-carb or no-carb recipes for throwing a delicious keto-friendly watch party with so much meat and cheese deliciousness, people will never know you tricked them into a keto Super Bowl spread.

Snacks and appetizers

You're going to want some salty, cheesy indulgences and, lucky for you, cheese is fair game. Bust out the Instant Pot or slow cooker to keep the queso from congealing during the event. Check out our guide to healthier queso and use this Texas Queso recipe or try the above Indian Queso with Jalapeno Chutney recipe for something different, but be sure to sub in a low-carb, gluten-free flour -- like almond flour -- for cornstarch when thickening the dip.

If you're not into the dairy scene (and we're certainly not judging), there is an amazing vegan queso imposter on the loose that tastes an awful lot like the real thing.

Avocado is truly the crown jewel, recruiting superstar and, in many ways, the face of the keto movement. It's high in healthy fats and low in carbs, and most people absolutely love it so consider making a few variations on guac to keep things fun. You can start with a standard base and then add fun mix-ins like crab meat, shrimp, diced ahi tuna or bacon. See our easy guacamole recipe and our dungeness crab guacamole with endive recipe for serious avocado-based inspiration.

Wings are perhaps the most classic of sports snacks and you don't really even have to do much to make them keto. Check out our guide to healthier baked chicken wings, but be careful to focus on the Alton Brown-approved method of steaming wings for crispy skin and leave out the flour coating. Get this keto-friendly easy buffalo wings recipe and a few great store-bought keto barbecue sauces in case buffalo isn't really your thing.

Bigger things

Chili is a sleeper when it comes to keto busters, and beans are mostly the culprit, although somewhat-high-in-sugar tomatoes take some of the blame. Since you're ditching the beans in this version, feel free to amp up the onion and pepper count (maybe add a few different kinds and colors) or add in diced zucchini for texture. Read this complete guide to making great keto/paleo chili.

Buffalo chicken dip, or "buff chic dip" as it's known in my home state of Rhode Island, is another keto recipe that gives hope we might actually be able to pull off this low-carb game day menu. Totally addicting, is how I'd describe it and most people I've encountered tend to agree. Just be careful with dipping devices: celery sticks or red pepper slices are best and swap out the bread and crackers for these nifty keto chips. Use this great buffalo chicken dip recipe to get started and adjust heat to taste.

Lettuce be the first to tell you that lettuce cups or wraps can make keto snacking a lot of fun and easy, too. Anything from steak and cheese to pulled pork (with a low-sugar BBQ sauce) can nestle up in those healthy green wrappers and keep the carb count down. Try this simple lettuce wrap recipe.

Drinks

Historically, light beers -- specifically lagers -- are better than other types, but there are some really interesting new low-carb, low-cal beers on the market (including IPAs) to choose from.

But you can also take this opportunity to explore more interesting boozy beverages and whip up a few low-carb cocktails. There are some low-sugar, keto-friendly wines on the market, but if football doesn't feel much like a wine affair to you, how about a tasty large-batch cocktail? Keep it low-sugar, of course, like vodka (or even slightly carb-ier whiskey) and unsweetened peach tea with fresh lemon juice. Try this not-so-sweet lemon tea & bourbon cocktail recipe.

