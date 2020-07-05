Best July 4th mattress sales still available now: Casper, Airweave, Allform and more

If you're in the market for a new bed, there are still plenty of good Independence Day mattress deals to consider -- while many are winding down now, some extend as much as a week after the holiday weekend. Every option we've listed here accepts online orders, so you don't have to go to a store to take advantage of the mattress sales in order to get a better night's sleep.

We included all kinds of mattresses on this list to help you find the perfect one, so if you're looking for a memory foam mattress, innerspring mattress or a hybrid mattress, we've got you covered. Most offer a significant discount off the list price, as well as a generous return policy if sleeping on your new mattress doesn't suit your fancy.

Helix

So what are you waiting for? The deals this holiday weekend are truly fantastic and you want to grab your good night's sleep before mattress manufacturers raise their prices again. Here are the best mattress deals we've found for the Fourth of July, all of which are available now (unless otherwise indicated). We'll continue to expand this list as new sales come online. If you're still unsure of where to start, read our advice on how to buy a mattress online and check out the top online mattress retailers. And if you need something for camping or occasional company, we also have a new list of best air mattresses.

Airweave is offering 10% off its flagship Airweave Mattress Advanced and $100 off its Airweave Mattress. You can also save $100 on the Airweave futon and mattress toppers and $50 on dog beds. No code needed.

With code FOJ20, you can save 20% on orders that include a chair, sofa or sectional. And you'll also get a $100 gift card to be used at a local restaurant to support those businesses and their employees during COVID-19.

You can save 15% off either a Luxe or Supreme mattress with code SLEEP15.

You can take 30% off any mattress with code AS30.

Awara is offering $350 off any mattress and will plant 10 trees for every mattress it sells. No code is needed, but you must provide your email address to get the deal.

Take 20% off your entire purchase and get two free pillows with any mattress purchase with code JULY20.

With code FOJ200, you can save $200 off of the natural-fiber Birch mattress that features a natural, organic cotton cover, natural wool fibers and organic Birch wool for comfort and temperature regulation.

Casper is offering a 10% discount site-wide with code KEEPCOOL.

You can knock 35% off the price of any size Chill mattress as well as the Chill bundle that includes a sheet set and two pillows. You can also save $50 off a foundation. No code needed. Update, July 5: This deal has ended.

You can save $200 off any size mattress and also get a free duvet, two pillows and two towels. No code needed.

The Pod is a mattress that lets you control the temperature on each side, and you can use its thermo alarm to wake up -- it drops the temp gradually as morning nears. For the Fourth of July, you get a free 16-pound gravity blanket with the pod -- a $300 value. No code required.

Helix is offering $100 off if you spend at least $600 with code FOJ100 but you can save $150 if you spend at least $1,250 with code FOJ150 or save $200 if you spend at least $1,750 with code FOJS200. With any mattress purchase, Helix tosses in two of its Dream Pillows.

Idle Sleep is running two separate deals for July Fourth. With code 4JULY30, you'll save 30% on your entire order and get two free pillows. With code 4JULYADJUST, you'll get a free adjustable base with a mattress purchase.

Layla is discounting any size of its Hybrid mattress by $200 and any size of its other mattresses by $150. With any mattress, it tosses in two free memory foam pillows. It is also offering $50 off foundations, memory foam toppers and bamboo sheets and $30 off weighted blankets.

You can save up to $90 off the Studio by Leesa mattress, up to $180 off the Leesa Original mattress, up to $285 off the Leesa Hybrid mattress, and up to $375 off the Leesa Legend. No code needed.

Spend $1,000 or more and you can take $200 off your order. No code needed.

Take $150 off any size mattress from Lull for the Fourth.

Molecule is offering up to 30% on mattresses and throwing in a free set of sheets with any mattress purchase -- no code needed. And with code SUMMER25, you can save 25% on everything else.

Nectar stands out by upping the standard 100-night trial period to a full year. For the Fourth of July, it is offering $399 worth of accessories -- a mattress protector, sheet set and a pair of pillows -- with any mattress. No code needed.

Purple is offering $100 off its Purple mattress, $125 off its Hybrid mattress and $150 off its Hybrid Premier mattress. You can also save up to $200 on a sleep bundle that includes a pair of pillows, sheets and a mattress protector.

Spend $1,000 or more and you can knock $200 off your order. No code needed.

Tempur-Pedic is offering $500 off on any size Tempur-Breeze mattress. The sale also includes mattress bases; you can save $200 on any size Tempur-Ergo Extended power base or $100 on any size Tempur-Ergo power base.

With code WIN150, you can knock $150 off the price of any mattress.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.