There are plenty of different metrics that can help you keep tabs on your health and your blood sugar is one of them. Diabetics know that maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is critical for their health especially, but anyone can benefit from monitoring their blood sugar levels. But in order to do that you need a good blood sugar monitor to help you keep track.

There are tons of options on the market when it comes to glucometers -- some are very simple and only tell you how high your sugar is, but some offer extra features, like Bluetooth capability to connect to your phone. No matter what features you want, it's important to find a monitor that works for you so that you actually use it.

Below, I interviewed two doctors to get their insights on what to look for when you shop for a glucometer. The five blood sugar meters below are curated based on the doctors' picks, and are pulled from best-seller lists and top reviews online.

Freestyle Libre If you don't love the idea of sticking your finger multiple times a day, a continuous blood glucose monitoring system may be right for you. The Freestyle Libre monitors your blood sugar with a thin sensor that you insert under the skin (it's not painful) and you wear the sensor all day. You then scan the sensor with the device to get a blood sugar reading. It's also good for getting a consistent and deeper understanding of your blood sugar levels. "For people who are interested in deeper insights into their glucose levels, I'll often recommend the Freestyle Libre for continuous glucose monitoring," says Dr. Nate Favini, medical lead of Forward. "By placing a sensor on your arm, you can track your glucose constantly through the day and develop your understanding of what makes your sugar levels go up and down. People will often be surprised that foods that they assumed were good for their glucose levels may be causing spikes in their sugar. Though continuous glucose monitors are more expensive, they can help you understand what types of food and exercise are best for you."

Dexcom Dr. Josh Emdur, medical director of SteadyMD, recommends the Dexcom G6 for type 1 and type 2 diabetes patients. "I find continuous glucose monitoring to be a valuable tool in the management of both type 1 and 2 diabetes," Dr. Emdur says. "CGM data provides actionable insight to help patients track their glycemic response to dietary choices and activity levels." The Dexcom G6 is similar to the Freestyle Libre in that it continuously monitors blood sugar from a small sensor inserted in the skin, but you don't have to scan to get a reading. Your reading is sent wirelessly to the Dexcom handheld device, or you can pair with your smartphone or Apple Watch via an app. The price can vary based on insurance.

Walmart The Contour Next One Blood Glucose Monitor is a best seller on Walmart.com. It's also budget friendly at just under $20 for the test kit. The monitor is simple to use and provides a five-second reading. If you want Bluetooth connectivity with your monitor or lots of other features, you're better off with a different monitor. But if you want something easy to use and affordable, this is a good option.

Walmart The ReliOn Prime is one of the most affordable options for a blood glucose meter at $9. Keep in mind that you will still need to buy the strips separately -- at Walmart they are $9 for a box of 50 strips. The ReliOn stores up to 250 blood sugar readings so you can go back to see previous readings, but there's no smartphone or app pairing capability. If you want a simple meter that can help you test multiple times per day, then this is a solid option.

Amazon The Care Touch Blood Glucose system is the No. 1 best selling blood glucose meter on Amazon. The kit is a great value -- for about $40 you get everything you need to test your blood sugar. The kit includes the Care Touch meter, a lancing device, lancets, test strips and a carrying case. Once you test, you get your results in five seconds and the meter stores up to 300 readings for monitoring over time. If you've never used a meter before, this kit is great to get you started at an affordable price.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.