2020 has brought plenty of great products to help manage stress, stay active and even keep tabs on our heart health -- right on time for those of us whose health and fitness goals went out the window this year.

No matter what health and fitness goals the person you're shopping for may have, there's a thoughtful gift out there to support them.

You can help your friends and family get on track again with the fitness gift ideas below, whether you're shopping for your super sporty sister or your friend who'd usually rather stay on the couch.

ClassPass ClassPass is a fitness app that gives you access to millions of fitness classes in more than 2,500 cities worldwide. Members can sign up for a monthly workout subscription, but you can also give someone a ClassPass gift card that they can use at any time, making it one of the best fitness gifts you can give someone whether the recipient is a fitness fanatic or someone looking to start a fitness routine. Given that many gyms and fitness studios are still closed, you can take on-demand or live-streamed workout classes and pay as you go for each class. Many studios are also offering outdoor classes, to help reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus. The idea of ClassPass is actually really smart because it lets anyone try out a huge variety of fitness classes and experiences without making a commitment to one specific gym or workout studio. It's the perfect workout gift for anyone who wants to try yoga, dumbbells, strength training, resistance bands, acrobatics, boxing, dance and way more before dedicating themselves to a program. Read more: Best streaming workout subscriptions

Hydroflask The Hydro Flask scored the top spot in our list of best water bottles, and for good reason. They're durable, colorful and the insulated design keeps hot liquids hot and cool liquids cool for hours. These water bottles come in many sizes and colors to suit anyone's style and needs. I can attest that the insulation in the bottle and flat cap really works. I put ice water in my Hydro Flask and then left it in a car in 105-degree Arizona heat for four hours. When I got back, it was just as cold as when I put it in, ice cubes and all. Each bottle comes with an insulated flat screw-off cap, but depending on what model you buy, you can also opt for a sport cap, flip cap or straw lid. Read more: The best water bottles in 2020

Five S Since spas have been closed most of the year, at least where I live, I haven't been able to get a massage to get rid of the persistent knots in my neck. That means I've been relying on this massager that I've owned for more than a year to get some relief. It has two massage heads, spaced out perfectly to knead out sore muscles or any tension in your neck, shoulders and even between your shoulder blades. From my experience, it's worth every penny.

Xiaomi Fitness trackers are great tools to encourage you to move your body and keep track of basic health stats like heart rate. But if you don't have the budget for an Apple Watch or Fitbit, that doesn't mean you can't get a good tracker. At just around $45, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is a great low-cost alternative to the Fitbits and Garmin Vivofits out there. It tracks your steps, your sleep, heart rate, with up to 11 different workout types and more to help you reach your fitness goals. The design is sleek, the screen is bright and easy to read and there are different fitness watch faces to choose from. The battery life on this Xiaomi Mi band can last up to 14 days on a single charge; the Apple Watch can't even come close to that. Read more: Best fitness trackers in 2020

B Yoga The 4mm B Mat Everyday by B Yoga is our best overall yoga mat and a great gift for anyone who loves yoga. At 4mm thick, it offers adequate cushion and support. The all-natural rubber surface is slightly textured and grippy. Beyond yoga, you can use this mat for pilates, stretching and any other kind of floor workout, such as sit-ups and push-ups. Read more: The best yoga mats you can buy

Lululemon These Wunder Under leggings are a favorite workout clothes pick among the CNET Health and Wellness team because they are durable and versatile. You can wear them for any kind of workout without feeling too restricted or hot. Even better, they come in a huge array of colors, sizes and lengths, like this trendy tie-dye pair. Read more: The best budget-friendly workout clothes

David Carnoy/CNET Unless you're a pro athlete, the Theragun is something you'd probably never buy yourself. This percussive massage gun uses a rapid thumping movement to reduce inflammation. Basically, it gives you the experience of getting a deep tissue massage, but whenever and wherever you want. Perfect for the weight lifter or workout and fitness enthusiast in your life. Theragun released new models for 2020, and they start at $199 and go up to $600. Despite its small size, the $200 Theragun Mini delivers a powerful massage that anyone would enjoy. If you don't want something as powerful, check out our other percussive massager picks.

Juan Garzon / CNET If you're looking for a fitness tracker that's full of features and isn't the Apple Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is your best bet. This fitness watch is packed with health and wellness features, including blood oxygen and EKG sensors and a running coach. It also has advanced sleep-tracking, something the Apple Watch still doesn't quite have. This is a good buy for someone who uses an Android phone, since they aren't able to use the Apple Watch. Read our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review.

Screenshot by Sarah Mitroff/CNET If you're shopping for someone who likes the best of the best, the Apple Watch Series 6 is the way to go. It can measure your activity levels, heart rate, heart rhythm, blood oxygen levels and even the ambient sound levels around you. You can use the watch untethered from a phone with built-in GPS and an LTE data support (you'll need a separate SIM card for the watch though). That means you can leave your phone at home when you go out on a run. Pair it with wireless earbuds for the perfect running, gym or exercise experience. It also has fall detection, so that if you take a spill while out running (or just around the house), it can call emergency services for you. That makes it a good buy for anyone with mobility issues. Looking for a lot of the same features for much less? The Apple Watch SE is $279 and comes with almost all of the same features as the Series 6. You only miss out on the ECG and blood oxygen sensors. Read more.

