Best ellipticals under $1,500 for your home gym

Because exercise releases endorphins, it can be an effective way to manage stress and anxiety, which is key during the coronavirus pandemic. Exercise can look different to everyone -- taking a walk, running, CrossFit, yoga, HIIT, barre, Jazzercise -- and you definitely don't have to have traditional equipment to work out at home.

But if you're in the market to build a home gym, however minimal, check out these elliptical machines for low-impact, full body workouts.

Proform The Proform Endurance 720 E uses silent magnetic resistance for a quieter workout. The elliptical can connect to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth so you stream workouts through the iFit platform with a membership, which costs $15 per month. The iFit membership gives you access to trainer-led studio sessions that are compatible with the elliptical. The 720 E has a 19-inch stride length and 20 different resistance levels to target specific muscle groups. The QuickSpeed buttons on the console make it easy to switch between resistance levels and change up your workout difficulty. The handlebars have sensors to monitor your heart rate as well. The pedals adapt to the changing inclines so your feet stay in the optimal position. In addition, the 720 E has a CoolAire fan with two speed settings, a built-in water bottle holder, and an auxiliary port with a dual 2-inch speaker.

Sole Fitness The Sole E25 Elliptical has 20 levels of incline to challenge your workout, and four rear wheels for stabilization. The E25 has a tablet holder, Bluetooth audio speakers and a USB port for charging. If you don't feel like using your tablet, you can check out a workout on the 6.5-inch LCD display screen. The E25 has a 20-inch stride length and 15-inch pedals -- designed in collaboration with Sole engineers, physical therapists and sports therapists -- with a 2-degree inward slope to decrease ankle and knee stress. The E25 has pulse monitors in the handles and includes a wireless chest strap to monitor your heart rate. In addition, the system has a cooling fan and a water bottle holder.

NordicTrack The Nordic Track SpaceSaver SE7i folds down after your workout, so an elliptical won't be the first thing your guests see when they come into your house (and you won't be tempted to use it as a second closet). The SE7i has a 5-inch display that works with an iFit membership, which costs $15, as mentioned above. Up to four users can make profiles on the elliptical. The SE7i has 22 resistance levels and an adjustable 10% incline. You can also use the tablet holder to watch a show while you workout or listen to music with the auxiliary port and speakers. In addition, the SE7i has a fan, a water bottle holder, 24 onboard workouts and an EKG grip pulse heart rate monitor. With the free year subscription of iFit through NordicTrack, you'll get access to over 17,000 workouts that the trainers can adjust for you for optimal results through live interactions. Videos are added almost daily and you can use Google Maps for workouts as well. The SE7i can also track your performance so you can set better fitness goals.

Nautilus The Nautilus E616 reminded me of the elliptical machines at a standard gym -- not a lot of bells and whistles, but gets the job done. It has 29 different workouts and 25 levels of resistance to challenge your workout. The E616 has a media shelf to hold your phone, speakers with an input port, USB charging capabilities and an adjustable fan. The E616 syncs with the free Explore the World app (available on iOS and Android) via Bluetooth. You can travel to 19 destinations and take 27 routes through places like the Scottish Highlands and the streets of Prague in real time. In addition, the app can track your time, distance and calories burned.

Schwinn The Schwinn 470 elliptical mimics the natural motion of running with a 20-inch stride. The Schwinn 470 has 25 levels of resistance in addition to five incline and resistance quick keys. Also, the 10-degree motorized adjustable ramp can add another level of challenge to your workout. The Schwinn 470 has 29 workout programs and can monitor up to 13 different display feedbacks. Up to four users can set up profiles on the elliptical. It has a three-speed fan, a water bottle holder and a transport wheel. Like the E616, the Schwinn 470 elliptical also works with the Explore the World app as well as UA, MyFitnessPal, GoogleFit, Apple Health and MapMyRun/Ride via Bluetooth.

