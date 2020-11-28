CNET también está disponible en español.

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Cyber Monday home gym deals: Save on treadmills, massage guns, spin bikes and rowers

Home gyms are more popular than ever and Cyber Monday 2020 is the perfect time to get set up with massive reductions on everything from treadmills to yoga mats.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

2020 will be remembered as the year home gyms bloomed from the dirt of the pandemic, with rising concerns about working out with others at gyms and fitness studios, which have intermittently closed and opened as coronavirus cases surge across the country. Haven't joined the trend yet? As winter sets in, there's no better time to start running, rowing or cycling inside and at home.

Black Friday may be over, butCyber Monday is right around the corner, and this weekend, there are still plenty of opportunities to beef up your collection of exercise and workout recovery gear for your home gym. You can find items such as a treadmillrowerspin bike or massage gun, or pick up a holiday gift such as dumbbellskettlebells or resistance bands for a fitness-focused friend.

We've identified the best Black Friday sales on exercise gear that are still available-- there should be something here for you to consider, whether you have a whole garage for a home gym or just a small corner of a room for workouts.

Cyber Monday 2020 sales and deals

TRX Strong System Suspension Trainer: $112.50

You save $37.50
TRX

TRX Systems are a great way to fit a gym into a tiny space. All you need is a door frame to anchor the straps to and you can perform all kinds of workout moves with just your body weight

$112 at Best Buy

Hydrow Smart Rowing Machine: $1,995

You save $250

One of the top rowing machines around is on sale this Black Friday for $250 off. The Hydrow is like the Peloton of rowing machines -- it has a built-in screen where you can take rowing classes and a premium build. It's also quiet and can be stored upright to save space. Read our Hydrow Rower review.

$1,995 at Hydrow

Myx Fitness Myx: $1,049

You save $250 with code
Myx Fitness

While Peloton isn't having any sales this Black Friday, you can get a deal on one of our favorite Peloton exercise bike alternatives, the Myx. This bike delivers a similar experience to the Peloton, with a 21.5-inch screen and original, in-house fitness programming.

Use the code BLACKFRIDAY to get $250 off the Myx bike on the company's website. Myx Fitness is also including a free tote bag, water bottle and neck gaiter with purchase and guaranteeing delivery in two to four weeks.

$1,049 at Myx Fitness

Hypervice Hypervolt: $280

You save $70
Sarah Tew/CNET

I can't say enough good things about massage guns. These high-powered tools pulsate to break up knots and stiffness in your muscles, whether you're feeling sore from your last workout or just tense from, well, living in 2020. 

For anyone who loves a massage but hasn't been able to get one this year, the Hypervolt is a great gift. It comes with five attachments to target any muscle pain.

Looking for more massage guns? Check out the Theragun Black Friday sales.

$280 at Amazon

Manduka Pro Yoga Mat: $96

You save $24
Amazon

Manduka's Pro Yoga Mat is one of the most premium mats out there, and it's tough to find on sale. At Dick's Sporting Goods, you can get $24 off the 71-inch size, or $30 off the 85-inch version. Both are thick, soft, easy to get a grip on and work for more than just yoga. This is the mat I use and I highly recommend it.

$96 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Withings Body Cardio: $120

You save $30
James Martin/CNET

Withings' digital bathroom scale goes beyond just measuring your weight to providing detailed data on your BMI, body fat, muscle mass, body water, heart rate and bone mass. It's a must-have for any home gym, especially for those who want to lose weight. 

$120 at Amazon

Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill: $1,000

You save $600
Bowflex

While not my favorite treadmill of the ones I tested, I can't scoff at this deal for the discontinued Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill. It has all the basic features you need, with a solid build quality. Get it for $1,000 at Best Buy.

$1,000 at Best Buy
