Best Black Friday smartwatch and Fitbit deals: $50 off Fitbit Ace 2 or Charge 4, $60 off Samsung Galaxy watch and more!

Watches are making a comeback thanks to the fact that they've gotten so much smarter. Smartwatches and fitness trackers are growing in popularity because of all of their awesome features and ability to track workouts. Most are easy to set up and use, and can help you stay a bit more active or never miss an alert from your phone.

This holiday season, you can snag deals on some of the best out there, including the top three Fitbit, Samsung Galaxy Watch and of course, the Apple Watch. We've rounded up the best watch and fitness tracker sales for all month long and Black Friday. These deals start and end at different times, and we will do our best to keep this list updated with the most current prices.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E CNET has dubbed the Fitbit Charge 4 the best all-around fitness tracker of 2020 for its low price, slim design, fashionable and functional straps and solid set of features, including GPS and sleep tracking. While it doesn't have a full-color display like most smartwatches, the small design makes it comfortable to wear 24/7, and the battery life lasts about four days, or seven if you turn off GPS. If you're looking to get a fitness tracker for someone who doesn't already wear one, this is a great buy. Read our Fitbit Charge 4 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking to buy a fitness tracker for a kid, this is your best bet. The Ace 2 is designed for children ages 6 and up to help them stay active with special challenges. It's waterproof, so kids can wear it while swimming, it tracks sleep like other Fitbits and has alerts when your kid is getting a phone call, provided they also carry a smartphone with them.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Samsung Watch 3 has top-of-the-line health features, including sensors that can perform an ECG and measure your blood oxygen levels. The stylish design doesn't scream "smartwatch," and it's compatible with both Android and iPhones, which it makes a great gift for anyone. The 41mm model is $340, and the 45mm model is $370.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want to save more than few dollars and get a Samsung Galaxy Watch that has almost the same features as the Galaxy Watch 3, get the Active 2. It was just recently updated in 2020 to include the ECG feature, plus it can measure your VO2 max and has fall detection. It's just a bit smaller than the Watch 3, and according to our review, more comfortable to sleep with, if you want to use it for sleep tracking.

Fossil Looking for a smartwatch with style? Over on Amazon, you can save up to 40% on smartwatches from Fossil, Skagen and Emporio Armani that look like traditional watches, with metal and leather bands. All of them run on Wear OS by Google and work with both Android phones and the iPhone.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Fitbit's newest top-tier smartwatch, the Sense, is $50 off this Black Friday at Best Buy. The watch has the most features of any Fitbit yet, and can track your stress, temperature, blood oxygen and sleep. It can also deliver notifications from your phone to your wrist so you never miss a beat. This deal begins on Nov. 22. Read our Fitbit Sense review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E One of our favorite Fitbits, the Versa 2 is on sale this Black Friday at Best Buy. It's near-perfect mashup of a fitness tracker and smartwatch, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant on board, at a great price. Granted, this is last year's model, so you miss out on the addition of GPS, Google Assistant and a few extras. Still, we think the Versa 2 is a worthy buy. This deal begins Nov. 22 at Best Buy and will also be available at Walmart on Nov. 25. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Best Buy The 2020 entry-level Fitbit Inspire 2 is a slim fitness tracker with just enough features for someone who wants to keep tabs on their activity levels and stay updated on their phone's alerts. It has an 10-day battery life and checks the boxes for sleep tracking and heart-rate monitoring. This deal begins Nov. 22 at Best Buy and will also be available at Walmart on Nov. 25.

