Best Black Friday mattress sales right now: Save on Casper, Layla, Saatva, Serta and more

Long nights. Deep discounts. Get a new mattress this fall and save.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

The nights are getting longer, making it a great time of year to get a better night's sleep with a new mattress. If you're on the hunt for a new bed, there are steep discounts on offer this month from many mattress makers. Every option we've listed here accepts online orders, so you don't need to go to a store to take advantage of the mattress deal in order to get a better night's sleep.

We've included all sorts of different mattresses on this list to help you find the just the right one to meet your specific needs, so if you're looking for a memory foam mattress, an innerspring mattress or a hybrid mattress, we've got you covered. Most offer a steep discount off the list price, as well as a generous return policy if sleeping on your new mattress doesn't suit your fancy. 

Here are the best early Black Friday mattress deals we've found, all of which are available now. We'll continue to expand this list as any new mattress sales come online or expire. If you're not sure where to begin, read our advice on how to buy a mattress online and see our recently updated best mattresses you can buy online. And if you need something for occasional guests or camping, we also have a new list of best air mattresses.

Allswell

Save 20% site-wide

Take 20% off your order with code GOBBLE20.

See at Allswell

Amerisleep

Save 30% on any mattress, plus two free pillows

You can take 30% off any Amerisleep mattress and get two free pillows with code BF30.

See at Amerisleep

Awara Sleep

Save $300 on any size mattress

Awara is offering $300 off any mattress and will plant 300 trees for every mattress it sells. You can also get 25% off accessories with a mattress purchase. No code is needed.

See at Awara Sleep

Bear

Save 20% and get free pillows and sheets

You can save 20% on a mattress and also get two free pillows and a sheet set. No code needed.

See at Bear

Beautyrest

Save up to $300

You can save $100 on Beautyrest's Hybrid mattress and $200 or $300 on its Black mattress. No code needed.

See at Beautyrest

Birch

You can take $200 off and get two free pillows with any mattress purchase with code BLACKFRIDAY200.

See at Birch

Boll and Branch

Save 20% site-wide

You can save 20% on everything you buy. No code needed.

See at Boll and Branch

Casper

Save 15% on mattresses and 10% site-wide
Casper

Casper is offering a 30% discount on bundles, 15% on mattresses and 10% on everything else with codes BLACKFRIDAY and BLACKFRIDAY20.

See at Casper

DreamCloud

Save $200, plus free accessories

You can save $200 off any size DreamCloud mattress and also get two free pillows, sheets and mattress protector and sheets. No code needed.

See at DreamCloud

Gravity

Save 20% site-wide

Save 20% off site-wide with code HOLIDAY2020.

See at Gravity

Haven Mattress

Save 30% site-wide and get two free pillows with code BFCM30. Or you can get a free five-piece bundle -- two memory foam pillows, sateen bed sheets set, mattress protector and mattress base -- with any mattress purchase with code BFCMBUN.

See at Haven Mattress

Helix

Save up to $200 off, plus free pillows

Helix is offering $100 off if you spend at least $600 with code BLACKFRIDAY100 but you can save $150 if you spend at least $1,250 with code BLACKFRIDAY150 or save $200 if you spend at least $1,750 with code BLACKFRIDAY200. With any mattress purchase, Helix tosses in two of its Dream Pillows.

See at Helix

Idle Sleep

Save up to 50% on a mattress, free pillows

Idle Sleep is running two separate deals this fall. You can save 50% on its Foam mattress with code BFCM50 and 25% on its Hybrid mattress with code BFCM25. Both deals include two free pillows.

See at Idle Sleep

Layla

Save up to $200 and get two free pillows

Layla is discounting any size of its Hybrid mattress by $200 and any size of its other mattresses by $150. With any mattress, it tosses in two free memory foam pillows. It is also offering $50 off foundations, memory foam toppers and bamboo sheets and $30 off weighted blankets.

See at Layla

Leesa

Save up to $500, two free pillows

You can save up to $500 on a Leesa mattress and get two free pillows. No code needed.

See at Leesa

Nectar

Free mattress protector, sheets and pillows with mattress purchase

Nectar is currently offering $399 worth of accessories -- a mattress protector, sheet set and a pair of pillows -- with every Nectar mattress order. No code needed.

See at Nectar

Puffy

Save $300 on any size mattress and get a free pillow

Take $300 off and get a free pillow with a mattress purchase. No code needed.

See at Puffy

Saatva

Save $200 on orders of $1,000

Spend $1,000 or more on a Saatva mattress and you can knock $200 off your order. No code needed.

See at Saatva

Serta

Save up to $400

You can save between $200 and $400 on the iComfort mattress. No code needed.

See at Serta

Sweet Night

Save 15% site-wide or free accessories

Sweet Night is running two deals this fall. You can take 15% off your order with code FALL15. Or you can get two free bamboo pillows and a mattress protector with any mattress purchase with code FREEFALL.

See at Sweet Night

Tempur-Pedic

Save $300 on a mattress

Tempur-Pedic is offering $300 off its LuxeAdapt and Breeze mattresses and 40% off toppers.

See at Tempur-Pedic

Tuft and Needle

Save 10% site-wide

You can save 10% on your entire order. No code needed.

See at Tuft and Needle

Zoma

Save $150 on a mattress

You can save $150 on any Zoma mattress with code BF150.

See at Zoma

