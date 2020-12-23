Best baby food delivery and subscriptions for 2021

The coronavirus crisis has made even the simplest tasks more difficult this year, piling more on everyone's plates. Even running to the grocery store can be fraught! These difficulties are compounded when you have a new baby. That's why new parents should lean into hacks that save time and make caring for a small human easier -- like a baby food delivery service. After all, you don't want to spend any of your precious time filling a tiny glass jar up with pureed fruit, cereal or other homemade baby food. Let someone else create those baby meals for you.

Luckily, these days, delivery companies specializing in baby food are as abundant and convenient as meal delivery services for grownups (that means there's a lot -- you can't throw a rock these days without hitting a meal delivery service or two). But with so many healthy food choices, how do you find the best option that will work for you and your growing family?

First, let's consider nutrition. We all know choosing healthy food is important, no matter a person's age. For babies, it's even more critical. Nutritious, high-quality baby food can help ensure proper development and growth (not to mention fewer meltdowns). If you're unsure of what to feed junior, baby food subscription services lay out all the nutrition information and ingredients, from healthy fats to other dietitian-noteworthy nutrition details. The types of food offered also evolve as your baby gets older, after all, older kids have different nutritional needs than the smallest babies.

The best baby food delivery services also set up a plan so you can have the best veggie purees and organic food for your tykes delivered to your door -- weekly or monthly -- so you're never without. These baby meals are made with fresh food, and are sure to please even a picky eater.

Babies require different nutrition and food types depending on their age and stage of development, so many of the best baby food delivery services curate meal plan deliveries and special packages based on those specific needs. Options include customized baby food pouches, organic purees for an infant or more complete toddler meals, which include solid food and finger food made with organic ingredients that can be easily grabbed by tiny hands. What's more, each meal delivery service offers a wealth of options, ensuring your baby doesn't get bored with their food and instilling healthy eating habits that will serve them well in life.

We've helped break things down for you to help find the best baby food subscription service. The following are seven of the best baby food delivery services for babies, toddlers and busy parents:

These services are independently chosen by our editors and updated as we try new ones.

Read more: The best healthy meal kits (for adults) in 2021

If you want baby food meals that are healthy, fresh, fun and full of flavor look no further than Yumble Kids. This food subscription company offers a variety of weekly meal plans, nutrients and ingredients for young children, including fun solid food recipes such as pizza pockets with mashed potatoes and broccoli or cheese rotini with green beans. What's even better is that there's no cooking necessary: Just warm them up and you're good to go. Frequency and pricing: Starting at six meals per week at $6 per meal, $36 for the first two weeks.

Little Spoon offers a wide variety of baby food and ingredient choices specially designed to boost various areas of your baby's development and health. After you answer a few questions about your baby, Little Spoon will create a customized nutrition plan for you and send fresh weekly deliveries of healthy food made from organic fruit and veggies -- simply choose how many baby meals you need per day. As an added bonus, the fresh baby food purees are made with organic ingredients and no preservatives. Frequency and pricing: Three plan sizes (one, two, or three times per day), pricing dependent on location.

If you're still breastfeeding or bottle feeding, it's important to eat well and keep your body healthy -- for you and your baby. The Boobie Box will help you do just that, as it provides a variety of helpful products to aid in your nursing and eventually baby-led weaning. Each month, you'll get a box specially curated by a lactation counselor, including items like lactation teas, drinks and cookies, breastfeeding supplies and even toys. Frequency and pricing: Starts at $25.50 per month.

Tykes not eating solid foods yet? Don't worry, Yumi has you covered. This company offers three "stages" of baby foods, including single-ingredient purees like purple sweet potato, multi-ingredient purees like peaches and blackberry chia seed pudding and chunky puree options like a green vegetable medley combo. You can work your way through the sequential stages, from nutritious infant meals to toddler meals, with weekly fresh deliveries, gradually introducing your children to new flavors, nutrients and textures, like quinoa, wheat germ oil and chia seeds. Frequency and pricing: Three plan sizes (one, two, or three times per day), starting around $5 per day.

You might see a familiar face if you venture to the Once Upon a Farm website. That's right, this baby food delivery company is run by actress and mother-of-three Jennifer Garner. The company delivers fresh food pouches of cold-pressed baby food purees made from certified organic fruits and organic vegetables (like Magic Velvet Mango and Baby Bear Butternut Squash), plus it offers organic food for toddlers and young children, too. You can even purchase Once Upon a Farm's multi-ingredient purees individually to see if your little ones like the organic baby food pouches before committing to a subscription. Frequency and pricing: Starting at $2.69 per cup or pouch of organic ingredients and free shipping for subscription-based services. $3 per cup or pouch plus $12 shipping for one-time purchases.

Nurture Life Whether you need fresh, delicious meals for your baby, toddler or child, Nurture Life has you covered. This baby food brand focuses on delivering nutritionally balanced, perfectly portioned meals for children of all ages and all of its meals are ready to serve in three minutes or less. Food is shipped refrigerated -- not frozen -- and, to be honest, if you don't have time to shop for food at the grocery store, it might be the closest thing you can get to homemade baby food by a personal chef. Frequency and pricing: Starting at eight jars at $35 per week, plus shipping.

Expose your little ones to new tastes, textures and smells with food from Tiny Organics. This company supplies a variety of soft, organic finger food choices that are perfect for babies eight months and older and you can choose to get deliveries every two or four weeks. Tiny Organics promotes self-feeding as a way to make mealtimes more enjoyable and help your babies develop fine motor skills. Also, the food looks so tasty you might be tempted to steal a bite. Frequency and pricing: Starting at $3.52 to $4.12 per meal for a subscription-based service (one-time purchasing also permitted).

More food delivery services

This story was written by Camryn Rabideau and originally posted at Chowhound.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.