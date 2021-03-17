For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

At-home COVID-19 tests have come a long way since the pandemic erupted in early 2020. The US Food and Drug Administration began granting emergency use authorizations for at-home collection kits in May last year, and now consumers can choose from more than nine COVID-19 at-home tests, with more likely coming soon.

I tested each of them, and overall my experience was more or less the same. I navigated to the website, took the symptom screening if there was one, put in my personal information, checked out and waited for the test to arrive. When the test was delivered, I registered the kit and collected my sample. I shipped the specimen back per the instructions that came with each test.

I didn't have any particularly great or horrendous experiences with any of these testing companies, so I don't necessarily recommend any one in particular. Only a couple stand out, including the new Ellume COVID-19 test, which is the first rapid at-home test with an EUA from the FDA.

The best at-home COVID-19 test for you ultimately depends on cost, whether your insurance, FSA or HSA covers the cost, and your preferred collection method (saliva sample or nasal swab).

Nonetheless, it's worth knowing the small differentiators between the nine coronavirus tests you can get without a doctor, which I describe here.

COVID-19 tests you can get without seeing a doctor

DxTerity/Amazon Where to buy it: Amazon

Amazon Symptom screening: No

No Collection method: Saliva sample

Saliva sample Ships to you in: 3 to 5 days

3 to 5 days Return ship with: FedEx drop-off

FedEx drop-off Get results in: 2 to 3 days after the lab receives your sample The DxTerity COVID-19 test is the only one available on Amazon. The test isn't Prime-eligible, but even with standard shipping it only took three days to arrive. The testing kit comes with straightforward instructions to guide you through the process.

Amanda Capritto/CNET Where to buy it: LetsGetChecked.com

LetsGetChecked.com Symptom screening: Yes

Yes Collection method: Lower nasal swab

Lower nasal swab Ships to you in: 1 to 4 business days

1 to 4 business days Return ship with: UPS drop-off or scheduled pickup

UPS drop-off or scheduled pickup Get results in: 3 days after the lab receives your sample LetsGetChecked was the first at-home COVID-19 test I tried, and I actually had to take it twice because my first attempt ended in "clotted" (inconclusive) results. Overall, my testing experience with LetsGetChecked was simple and straightforward.

Everlywell Where to buy it: Everlywell.com

Everlywell.com Symptom screening: Yes

Yes Collection method: Lower nasal swab

Lower nasal swab Ships to you in: 2 to 10 business days

2 to 10 business days Return ship with: Varies, designated on your prepaid shipping label

Varies, designated on your prepaid shipping label Get results in: 1 to 2 days after the lab receives your sample Everlywell was one of the very first companies to launch an at-home coronavirus test back in March 2020. At first, the FDA shuttered the operation, but later granted Everlywell an EUA for its at-home COVID-19 test. Like the others on this list, the Everlywell kit provides clear instructions for collecting your sample and safely shipping the kit back.

Pixel by Labcorp Where to buy it: Pixel.Labcorp.com

Pixel.Labcorp.com Symptom screening: Yes

Yes Collection method: Nasal swab

Nasal swab Ships to you in: 2 days

2 days Return ship with: FedEx drop-off

FedEx drop-off Get results in: 1 to 2 days after the lab receives your sample Taking the Pixel COVID-19 test kit is simple and easy. Nasal swabs are generally easier to take than saliva samples, at least for me, since I feel like it takes forever to fill test tubes with saliva. Make sure you send off your sample the same day you take it, or the lab can't process your test.

Vault Health Where to buy it: Vaulthealth.com

Vaulthealth.com Symptom screening: Yes

Yes Collection method: Saliva sample

Saliva sample Ships to you in: 2 days

2 days Return ship with: UPS drop-off

UPS drop-off Get results in: 2 days after the lab receives your sample The Vault COVID-19 test is just like all the others, except that Vault requires you to schedule a Zoom appointment with a testing technician. The technician oversees the testing process to ensure you follow the instructions, which leaves less room for an inconclusive test result. I definitely felt more confident using this test over the others, thanks to the Zoom supervision.

Vitagene Where to buy it: Vitagene.com

Vitagene.com Symptom screening: Yes

Yes Collection method: Saliva sample

Saliva sample Return ship with: FedEx drop-off

FedEx drop-off Get results in: 3 days after the lab receives your sample The Vitagene collection kit requires you to take a saliva sample, which I find more cumbersome than a nasal swab. This may not be the case for everyone, but spitting in a tube takes me forever and I get dry mouth. Otherwise, the Vitagene COVID-19 test was just as easy to take and ship as the others.

Phosphorus Where to buy it: Phosphorus.com Symptom screening: Yes Collection method: Saliva sample Ships to you in: 1 to 2 days Return ship with: FedEx drop-off Get results in: 1 to 3 days after the lab receives your sample Nothing about the Phosphorus test stands out, except that Phosphorus uses SteadyMD as the ordering medical practice. SteadyMD is a telehealth practice catered to athletes and fitness enthusiasts. That's an interesting partnership -- the epitome of telemedicine.

Fulgent Genetics Where to buy it: Picturegenetics.com

Picturegenetics.com Symptom screening: Yes

Yes Collection method: Nasal swab

Nasal swab Ships to you in: 2 days

2 days Return ship with: FedEx drop-off

FedEx drop-off Get results in: 2 days after the lab receives your sample Like the other at-home COVID-19 tests, the Picture collection kit is easy to use. My test arrived two days after placing my order, and I received my results less than two days after shipping the specimen back. In all, the whole process took about four days, which is pretty fast for an at-home collection kit.

Ellume Ellume Where to buy it: Participating pharmacies, drugstores and convenience stores

Participating pharmacies, drugstores and convenience stores Symptom screening: No

No Collection method: Nasal swab

Nasal swab Get results in: 15 minutes For disclosure, I have not yet tried this test, but plan to. Ellume has created the first at-home rapid antigen test for COVID-19, which will soon be available as an over-the-counter purchase at pharmacies and drugstores. Ellume is still finalizing retail plans, but has stated the test should be available for around $30.

Tests available with a doctor's order

The following two at-home coronavirus tests are available only with a prescription, so I did not test them. They may be worth looking into for those who think they can get a prescription from their health care provider due to symptoms or known exposure.

BinaxNOW Navica on the App Store Where to buy it: Sign up for test availability updates

Sign up for test availability updates Collection method: Nasal swab

Nasal swab Get results in: 15 minutes Similar to the Ellume COVID-19 test, the BinaxNOW kit uses a rapid antigen test that should provide results in less than a half hour from home. The test is used in conjunction with the Navica app, which pairs you with a telehealth professional who guides you through the test via a video call. The video call takes place on the HIPAA-compliant app.

Hims and Hers Where to buy it: Through your Hims or Hers account

Through your Hims or Hers account Collection method: Saliva sample

Saliva sample Ships to you in: 1 to 3 days

1 to 3 days Return ship with: USPS priority mail

USPS priority mail Get results in: 3 to 5 days after the lab receives your sample Hims and Hers are telehealth companies that provide everything from primary care to dermatology and sexual wellness. In 2020, both platforms started offering at-home COVID-19 tests, but not anyone can get them. First, you must sign up through Hims or Hers. Before purchasing the test, you'll fill out a medical questionnaire and a Hims or Hers doctor will contact you to ask more questions and find out if you're eligible for the test. If you are, you can then go ahead with the ordering process and take the test.

Who should take an at-home COVID-19 test?

At-home COVID-19 tests aren't appropriate for everyone. Regardless of which brand you choose, it takes several days to a week to get your results from the time you order the test. Some people may require quicker test results due to their work or home environment, symptoms or other factors.

An at-home coronavirus test is appropriate for those who:

Have known or suspected exposure to COVID-19 (with or without symptoms) and can stay home until they get their test results.

Have mild-to-moderate symptoms and can quarantine until they receive a negative result or symptoms disappear for several days.

The common denominator? People must be able to stay at home while they await their test results. If you can't stay home until you have a positive test (for example, if your employer requires it), or you need quicker results for any other reason, an at-home COVID-19 test is not right for you.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.