Best Apps to Help Manage Screen Time

One Sec was my personal favorite, because I found it struck the right balance between asking me to be “intentional” while also not being extremely restrictive. Ultimately, I could open the app I gave One Sec permission to block if I really wanted to; I just needed to first say why I wanted to in the first place.

To set it up, One Sec walks you through the steps of using Short Cuts (on iPhone, at least) to give the app permission to run prompts on the apps or app you want to gain control over. If you go to open the app, One Sec will prompt you to take a deep, guided breath. I found this effective and soothing. Then, you'll be given the option to open the app, where you'll need to select from a list of reasons why you want to. Things like "bored," "sad" and "procrastinate" are already listed, but you can add other intentions. If you're dead set on opening your chosen app, you click your intention and then go on your merry way. There's no time limit once you intentionally open the app, which may be an issue for some users.

One Sec’s approach is like an authoritative, Goldilocks-parenting take compared to more authoritarian or permissive styles of app-blocking. If you're trying to reduce screen time for overall wellness, a more mindful approach like One Sec's is going to be more useful in the long run because you're being guided to connect the dots on why you're reaching for your phone.

One Sec costs $20 a year for the pro version, but you can access a free version that allows blocking features for just one app. One thing I will mention is that for me, there was a slight delay in One Sec's preloaded prompt when you go to access a forbidden app (mine was TikTok), so that small gap may be enough enticement for some to be more inclined to ultimately open the app.

Read One Sec's privacy policy here and in the app store.