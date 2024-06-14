X

Article updated on June 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT

Best Apps to Help Manage Screen Time

If you need some assistance reducing your screen time, a third-party app may help. Here's a few we tested.

The first time I remember being fully aware of my surroundings and sponging up the details that marks a well-lived life, I was about 10 years old and riding in the backseat of my older cousin’s convertible. I remember noticing everything about this experience with my cool cousin -- the way her straight hair whipped violently in the wind, the reflection of her sunglasses in the rearview mirror, the excitement of pulling up to a stoplight with loud music pounding and the way the force of the topless car sucked me into the fabric of the backseat.

These days I have a lot fewer of those moments -- instances of letting every detail wash over you like a memory bath in what is technically some form of mindfulness. Part of the reason for this is probably a natural loss of some child-like wonder, but I blame most of it on the fact that I now spend most of my days periodically checking my phone and diverting my attention to whatever is on my screen. And I know I’m not the only one -- more than half of Americans say they’re addicted to their phones, and the amount of time we’re spending in front of screens is increasing

There are lots of ways you can reduce your screen time and potentially increase the amount of time you spend "in the moment." Some of them are already included as settings on your iPhone or Android device. Here are some of the best apps you can download to help you whittle down that screen-time number. 

$20 at One Sec
Pros
  • Makes you question your reasons for opening apps
  • Easy to set up and use
  • Less authoritarian than other app blockers
Cons
  • There can be a delay in the prompt that asks you to select an intention, giving you a chance to get hooked
Android or iOS Both
Price $20 per year; free, limited version available
Primarily app blocking, timer or intentional delay Intentional delay
$20 at One Sec

Best overall screen-time management app

One Sec

$20 at One Sec

One Sec was my personal favorite, because I found it struck the right balance between asking me to be “intentional” while also not being extremely restrictive. Ultimately, I could open the app I gave One Sec permission to block if I really wanted to; I just needed to first say why I wanted to in the first place.

To set it up, One Sec walks you through the steps of using Short Cuts (on iPhone, at least) to give the app permission to run prompts on the apps or app you want to gain control over. If you go to open the app, One Sec will prompt you to take a deep, guided breath. I found this effective and soothing. Then, you'll be given the option to open the app, where you'll need to select from a list of reasons why you want to. Things like "bored," "sad" and "procrastinate" are already listed, but you can add other intentions. If you're dead set on opening your chosen app, you click your intention and then go on your merry way. There's no time limit once you intentionally open the app, which may be an issue for some users.

One Sec’s approach is like an authoritative, Goldilocks-parenting take compared to more authoritarian or permissive styles of app-blocking. If you're trying to reduce screen time for overall wellness, a more mindful approach like One Sec's is going to be more useful in the long run because you're being guided to connect the dots on why you're reaching for your phone.

One Sec costs $20 a year for the pro version, but you can access a free version that allows blocking features for just one app. One thing I will mention is that for me, there was a slight delay in One Sec's preloaded prompt when you go to access a forbidden app (mine was TikTok), so that small gap may be enough enticement for some to be more inclined to ultimately open the app.

Read One Sec's privacy policy here and in the app store.

screenshot-2024-06-10-at-10-12-11am.png
Photo Gallery 1/1
$4 at Forest
Pros
  • Simple
  • Not extremely restrictive
Cons
  • The "timer" effect may not work for some
  • Not as restrictive as other apps out there
Android or iOS Both
Price $4 for iPhone
Primarily app blocking, intentional delay or timer Timer setting
$4 at Forest

Best screen-time management app for simplicity

Forest

$4 at Forest

I love Forest for its simplicity. The app requires very little, if any, set up to run its main feature, and it reduces your screen time by asking you to set a timer for focus and "plant a tree." If you break the timer before it's up, the tree dies and you have a withered tree in your forest.

It also collects coins along the way, and once you get to a certain (high) number, Forest says it will plant a real tree because it partners with Trees for the Future, a nonprofit organization.

I found this app particularly useful because it cuts to the root of screen time by prompting you to put down your phone right as you pick it up. The tree-dying motif is also good at producing a guilty conscience. There are other features and customizations, but I think the simplicity of Forest is what makes it, especially compared to other apps that are more busy with granular settings and prompts. However, it's pretty easy to get out of this app, which some may not like. I should note, I didn't create an account or test the more competitive features of this app, focusing just on the timer setting.

Read the Forest privacy policy and data collection information here and in the app store.

screenshot-2024-06-10-at-10-32-03-am.png
Photo Gallery 1/1
$0 at Opal $100 at Opal
Pros
  • Setting up the app gives you a full picture of how much screen time you have and the chunk it's taking out of your life
Cons
  • Many alerts
  • App is less intuitive to navigate than other screen time management apps
Android or iOS iOS (Android is coming soon)
Price $100 per year; free, limited version available
Primarily app blocking, intentional delay or timer App blocking
$0 at Opal

Best app for people who like involved settings

Opal

$0 at Opal $100 at Opal

I found the Opal app a little too busy and involved for my screen-reduction taste, but I'm including it here because many people may appreciate the level of detail Opal requires. It also says it's the No. 1 screen-time app, so like Elf's Buddy in search of the world's greatest cup of coffee, I downloaded Opal to see if it truly was the best.

Opal's setup process may be among the most thorough on this list, but it makes you get real with yourself about your screen habits. It also delivers a shocking estimate based on the average screen time you give it, in terms of numbers of years of your life and days of the year you’ll spend looking at your phone if this continues.

While the preamble was enough to make me never want to pick up my phone again, I found the app-blocking features of Opal a little annoying. They did effectively block the apps I asked it to, but I didn't find the prompts intentional or particularly related to screen-time wellness. However, Opal offers a lot of customizations and many people may appreciate such a detailed app with options.

The app is very pricey for a screen-time management app at $100 a year, but there is a free, limited version. Read Opal's privacy terms here and in the app store.

screenshot-2024-06-10-at-10-37-17am.png
Photo Gallery 1/1

How we chose the best apps to help manage screen time

This isn't an exhaustive list of all the apps out there that may help you cut back on screen time. I selected the ones on this list based on recommendations I saw in Reddit threads dedicated to screen-time management, how many reviews the apps had in Apple's app store and the app's overall concept. I also downloaded these to my own phone and played with the settings, using some for days to see how much it helped me reduce time spent in apps.

Because some apps work by delaying your access to an app or asking you to open with intention, while others focus more on the blocking aspect, I considered the different ways companies are trying to help reduce your screen time.

Show more

Other screen-time management apps we considered

I downloaded or toyed with the following apps, but I didn't give them a full run as I did the above apps. However, the following apps have been mentioned in online screen-time reduction communities and may be worth looking into:

Freedom: This app blocks distracting websites and apps on your device. This may be a good option for people wanting to block content on their laptop, as well as their phone.

OffScreen: This app can connect with your Apple Watch and integrate with some health information.

ScreenZen: ScreenZen works similarly to One Sec in that it pauses your app access and asks for more intention, rather than blocking it outright.

Show more

Screen-time management app FAQ

Are there data security concerns with screen-time apps?

Yes. When you download a third-party app and give it permission to access your screen-time information or grant it other types of access to your phone, it's important to consider how the company says it's handling your data.

Because I'm not an expert in cybersecurity, I asked CNET's cybersecurity and data privacy expert Bree Fowler what she thinks of screen-time management apps as a whole. Her suggestion was to look at the app store description, which should tell you what the company is tracking or collecting.

Some apps also say they use a local VPN, or virtual private network, but that may not ultimately mean much, according to Fowler. "They're taking your data, and there's nothing stopping them from sharing or selling it," Fowler says of companies that use VPNs.

To make sure you're comfortable with what you're potentially sharing, read each company's privacy policy, as well as what's listed on the app store before downloading any app to your phone. For more security content and tips to stay protected online, you can peruse our best VPN services list to help keep your devices safe.

Show more

Do screen-time management apps work?

It depends on the app and how you're using it, but many of the apps on this list claim users have taken hours off their weekly screen time by using a screen-time management app. Like any tool used to help achieve a goal, its success will mostly depend on your intention while using it.

Personally, I did find the apps on this list useful for limiting access to specific apps. However, I've found that more "natural" ways of reducing time spent scrolling, like turning my phone on silent and purposefully leaving it in another area of my apartment, is a reliable way to cut down on phone time and be more in the moment. Of course, abandoning your phone isn't possible all the time or even at any time for some people, so it's nice to have a third-party app option.

Show more

Are there other ways I can reduce screen time besides third-party apps?

Yes. In fact, there are built-in screen-time management tools for both Apple and Android users. For more ways to limit your screen time, read more on how to use your Apple or Android device settings.

There are also more "natural" ways you can spend less time on your phone. Some people really benefit from enabling "do not disturb" mode during certain hours (or all the time) and deleting social media apps, so in order to access content, you have to log in from a browser. Others even physically leave their phones in another room so they're less tempted to grab it out of impulse.

Show more

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

