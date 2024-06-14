Best Apps to Help Manage Screen Time
If you need some assistance reducing your screen time, a third-party app may help. Here's a few we tested.
What to consider
Your reasons for wanting to reduce screen time
Data privacy policies
Whether you’ve tried alternatives to screen-time management apps
For some people, more simple measures like turning their computer off or leaving their phone in another room for a designated amount of time will effectively reduce screen time.
Our Picks
The first time I remember being fully aware of my surroundings and sponging up the details that marks a well-lived life, I was about 10 years old and riding in the backseat of my older cousin’s convertible. I remember noticing everything about this experience with my cool cousin -- the way her straight hair whipped violently in the wind, the reflection of her sunglasses in the rearview mirror, the excitement of pulling up to a stoplight with loud music pounding and the way the force of the topless car sucked me into the fabric of the backseat.
These days I have a lot fewer of those moments -- instances of letting every detail wash over you like a memory bath in what is technically some form of mindfulness. Part of the reason for this is probably a natural loss of some child-like wonder, but I blame most of it on the fact that I now spend most of my days periodically checking my phone and diverting my attention to whatever is on my screen. And I know I’m not the only one -- more than half of Americans say they’re addicted to their phones, and the amount of time we’re spending in front of screens is increasing.
There are lots of ways you can reduce your screen time and potentially increase the amount of time you spend "in the moment." Some of them are already included as settings on your iPhone or Android device. Here are some of the best apps you can download to help you whittle down that screen-time number.
Best overall screen-time management app
One Sec
One Sec was my personal favorite, because I found it struck the right balance between asking me to be “intentional” while also not being extremely restrictive. Ultimately, I could open the app I gave One Sec permission to block if I really wanted to; I just needed to first say why I wanted to in the first place.
To set it up, One Sec walks you through the steps of using Short Cuts (on iPhone, at least) to give the app permission to run prompts on the apps or app you want to gain control over. If you go to open the app, One Sec will prompt you to take a deep, guided breath. I found this effective and soothing. Then, you'll be given the option to open the app, where you'll need to select from a list of reasons why you want to. Things like "bored," "sad" and "procrastinate" are already listed, but you can add other intentions. If you're dead set on opening your chosen app, you click your intention and then go on your merry way. There's no time limit once you intentionally open the app, which may be an issue for some users.
One Sec’s approach is like an authoritative, Goldilocks-parenting take compared to more authoritarian or permissive styles of app-blocking. If you're trying to reduce screen time for overall wellness, a more mindful approach like One Sec's is going to be more useful in the long run because you're being guided to connect the dots on why you're reaching for your phone.
One Sec costs $20 a year for the pro version, but you can access a free version that allows blocking features for just one app. One thing I will mention is that for me, there was a slight delay in One Sec's preloaded prompt when you go to access a forbidden app (mine was TikTok), so that small gap may be enough enticement for some to be more inclined to ultimately open the app.
Read One Sec's privacy policy here and in the app store.
Best screen-time management app for simplicity
Forest
I love Forest for its simplicity. The app requires very little, if any, set up to run its main feature, and it reduces your screen time by asking you to set a timer for focus and "plant a tree." If you break the timer before it's up, the tree dies and you have a withered tree in your forest.
It also collects coins along the way, and once you get to a certain (high) number, Forest says it will plant a real tree because it partners with Trees for the Future, a nonprofit organization.
I found this app particularly useful because it cuts to the root of screen time by prompting you to put down your phone right as you pick it up. The tree-dying motif is also good at producing a guilty conscience. There are other features and customizations, but I think the simplicity of Forest is what makes it, especially compared to other apps that are more busy with granular settings and prompts. However, it's pretty easy to get out of this app, which some may not like. I should note, I didn't create an account or test the more competitive features of this app, focusing just on the timer setting.
Read the Forest privacy policy and data collection information here and in the app store.
Best app for people who like involved settings
Opal
I found the Opal app a little too busy and involved for my screen-reduction taste, but I'm including it here because many people may appreciate the level of detail Opal requires. It also says it's the No. 1 screen-time app, so like Elf's Buddy in search of the world's greatest cup of coffee, I downloaded Opal to see if it truly was the best.
Opal's setup process may be among the most thorough on this list, but it makes you get real with yourself about your screen habits. It also delivers a shocking estimate based on the average screen time you give it, in terms of numbers of years of your life and days of the year you’ll spend looking at your phone if this continues.
While the preamble was enough to make me never want to pick up my phone again, I found the app-blocking features of Opal a little annoying. They did effectively block the apps I asked it to, but I didn't find the prompts intentional or particularly related to screen-time wellness. However, Opal offers a lot of customizations and many people may appreciate such a detailed app with options.
The app is very pricey for a screen-time management app at $100 a year, but there is a free, limited version. Read Opal's privacy terms here and in the app store.
How we chose the best apps to help manage screen time
This isn't an exhaustive list of all the apps out there that may help you cut back on screen time. I selected the ones on this list based on recommendations I saw in Reddit threads dedicated to screen-time management, how many reviews the apps had in Apple's app store and the app's overall concept. I also downloaded these to my own phone and played with the settings, using some for days to see how much it helped me reduce time spent in apps.
Because some apps work by delaying your access to an app or asking you to open with intention, while others focus more on the blocking aspect, I considered the different ways companies are trying to help reduce your screen time.
Other screen-time management apps we considered
I downloaded or toyed with the following apps, but I didn't give them a full run as I did the above apps. However, the following apps have been mentioned in online screen-time reduction communities and may be worth looking into:
Freedom: This app blocks distracting websites and apps on your device. This may be a good option for people wanting to block content on their laptop, as well as their phone.
OffScreen: This app can connect with your Apple Watch and integrate with some health information.
ScreenZen: ScreenZen works similarly to One Sec in that it pauses your app access and asks for more intention, rather than blocking it outright.