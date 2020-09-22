Like many on-the-go professionals, I have a handful of trusty outfits that take me from the office to the gym to social hour with minimal effort put into changing between each setting -- I've gotten through many busy days thanks to the rise of "athleisure" and the stack of black leggings in my closet.

One constant through each situation is my Apple Watch, and if that's the case for you too, you'll want a watch strap with flexible functionality.

Thanks to the surge in third-party bands for the Apple Watch, you can easily flit between different purposes and aesthetics with watch straps including leather, sports loop and metal link bracelet designs. From office-acceptable to ballroom-worthy and rugged to sporty, there are thousands of Apple Watch bands to suit your different needs and watch sizes. Seriously, your perfect fit is out there. Here are some of the best Apple Watch bands, which we'll update as we test more.

Amazon An official Apple accessory, the Apple Watch Sport Loop utilizes a double-layer nylon design that features extra cushion and comfort, making it ideal for many activities and all-day wear. Nylon is breathable, so you can wear this band straight from a morning workout to a morning meeting. This watchband also comes in a multitude of colors, so there's something for everyone.

Apple You can surely find rubber watch bands on Amazon for less than $49 (Apple's own line of accessories isn't the most affordable place to buy), but I'd urge buyers to be cautious if they have plans to wear a watch band during high-intensity, sweaty workouts. If you like to throw down in the weight room, consider the sport band made in partnership with one of the largest sportswear manufacturers worldwide. The Nike Sport Band features durable synthetic rubber with a pinhole design for ultimate breathability.

Amazon Again, Apple's official Apple Watch model accessory bands are hardly cheap, but some are worth the price tag. The popular Milanese Loop band is a great choice when you want something more professional than silicone, but aren't into a leather strap. The Milanese Loop features a woven design of stainless steel, in rose gold, silver or black, which results in a flexible fit and comfortable yet sturdy band that you can wear with professional clothes.

Amazon A protective case and band combo is a smart option for anyone who wears their Apple Watch while doing any sort of manual labor, high-intensity exercise with weights, outdoor activities like rock climbing, or any other activities that could damage your watch. This protective Apple Watch band comes from Supcase, which has long made quality protective cases for the iPhone. The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro doubles as a case, which snaps onto your Apple Watch to provide shock absorption, and the raised bezel design acts as screen protectors to help you avoid screen damage and scratches.

Amazon Looking for a sleek steel upgrade from the basic silicone band your Apple Watch came with? Try a stainless steel watchband -- combined with an analog clock face, your smartwatch could look as classic as a high-end designer timepiece on your wrist. This Kades stainless band comes in a brushed-metal finish that looks just as great with a casual outfit as it does with a formal one. Plus, at just $22, it's a budget-friendly option.

Amazon There are a lot of silicone Apple Watch bands out there, but there aren't many with this thick, textured design. The tire-tread silicone on this Carterjett band makes it perfect for people who need durability in a band, and the rugged aesthetic is a bonus for outdoorsy or adventurous types. It comes in a variety of colors with sizes from small to extra-large.

Nomad Apple manufactures its own suite of leather Apple Watch bands, but the least expensive models start at $99, and the rest (especially those Hermès bands) are priced high enough to sticker shock most people. Though I'm the last to say $70 is inexpensive for a watch band, the Nomad Modern Strap still helps you save compared to Apple Watch leather bands. And, it's still high quality, highly rated and provides a comfortable fit. Linked here is the genuine leather band in rustic brown with matte black hardware, but it comes in other colors, too.

Palmetto Bands These handmade elastic Apple Watch bands are spunky and stretchy. They come in fun, bright colors, and easily slip on and off your wrist with no need for buckling and unbuckling. If you do a lot of computer work and find that metal clasps bother your wrist, an elastic band might eradicate that issue, as they're soft and smooth throughout.

Case-Mate For those who want to stick with the classic, simple smartwatch look, nylon is the way to go. This woven style can be extremely durable and long-lasting if you choose the right brand. Case-Mate has long been known for its quality smartphone cases, and it makes watch bands that stand up to that reputation. For $40, you can snag this flexible and comfortable yet supportive nylon watch band in five colors.

Epic Watch Bands If you have large wrists or long or muscular arms, you might find that many watch bands look oddly minuscule on you -- or they don't fit at all. Epic Bands solves this problem with its adjustable stainless steel link bands, which you can customize to fit any size wrist. The band itself is already rather hefty (Epic Bands even clarifies that customers with smaller wrists may not like this band), and it fits wrists up to 8.7 inches (220 mm) as-is. If you need the band to fit a larger wrist, you can purchase additional links to make the watch band as long as you need.

Amazon Many people, particularly those with smaller wrists, feel that most watch bands fit too wide or thick. If you're looking to wear a thin wristband, try this Secbolt leather watch band that's earned an Amazon's Choice label. It comes in more than 20 colors and patterns, and the brand offers a one-year full warranty so you can buy with confidence. The genuine leather wrist strap with fine stitching conforms easily to small wrists, and the leather strap can be adjusted to wrist size, thanks to the stainless steel buckle.

