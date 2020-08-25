Athleta secret warehouse sale: The best deals starting at $5

Premium activewear brand Athleta is having a warehouse sale this week, with deals up to 70% off full price. The "secret sale" runs from now until 11:59pm on August 27th. Items will go fast, so shop now if you want to snag anything.

Athleta makes activewear that's cute enough to wear outside of the gym, but performs well for your toughest workouts. The catch is that the brand can be pricey -- full-price leggings can run $100 and up, and tops can set you back more than $50. That's all to say that the best time to buy anything from Athleta is during a sale.

Check out some of the best deals from the sale below. You'll need to enter the promo code "SECRETSALE" at check out to get the biggest discount. All items are final sale and while supplies last -- products can sell out at any time. We do our best to keep this list updated.

Athleta The deepest discounts for this Athleta sale is mostly a collection of swimsuit tops. I picked this $5 rash guard because it's more versatile than a bikini top. It's a good top for any water workout -- from paddle boarding to surfing -- to protect you against UV rays and getting scraped up by sand. You can layer it over any bathing suit or, if you need more support, a sports bra.

Athleta An Athleta swim suit for $15? That seems too good to be true, but it's not. I personally like this tropical print, but if you want something simple, this striped one-piece suit is also on sale.

Athleta Athleta's ultra-stretchy denim makes these jeans versatile -- you can wear them to brunch or on your bike commute (there's even a small reflective strip in the cuff for cyclists).

Athleta With fall less than a month away, I couldn't pass up including this plus-size cozy jacket. The soft fleece will keep you warm as you hike or walk outdoors. I have to hand it to Athleta for steadily growing its plus-size selection to cater to more shoppers. There are several more plus-size items in the sale, including these printed tights, this colorful mesh top and this workout tank.

Athleta This slim-fit tank has a built-in bra and minimal straps that won't get in the way of any of your workouts. It also protects you against the sun with UPF 50+. You can still get it in three colors; black, navy and red.

Athleta The lightweight Acadia jacket is water-repellent, and made from recycled nylon. It has elastic bungee cords at the waist and sleeve cuffs so you can adjust how it fits you. While it's well-suited for any activity, I like that it has a motorcycle-jacket vibe, which makes it feel more like streetwear than activewear.

Athleta These plus-size workout tights/leggings are a great deal at just $35. You can buy them in pink or brown and they come in sizes 1X to 3X. You can also get them on sale for the same price in "regular" sizes.

Athleta Tie dye is perhaps the most popular fashion trend of 2020, so naturally I had to recommend this crop top, which also provides lightweight support as a sports bra for A to C cups. It's sweat-wicking and breathable to help keep you cool and dry during your workouts.

