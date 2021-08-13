AT&T mandates COVID-19 vaccination for managers

Angela Lang/CNET

AT&T is requiring its managerial staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can enter company offices from Friday, the carrier confirmed to CNET via email. All staff must wear masks before entering work locations in areas with high or substantial virus transmission, regardless of vaccination status.

it comes as the highly contagious delta variant spreads globally. Tech giants like Google and Microsoft have already said they'll require employees to be vaccinated.

Unvaccinated AT&T managers who must work from an office must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 11.

"We will make exceptions for employees who are unable to be vaccinated for medical or other reasons," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

It's entered discussions with unions to figure out the rules that'll apply to its unionized employees.

