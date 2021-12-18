At-home COVID testing kits will be free in 2022: Here's how and where to get yours

Stephen Shankland/CNET

As the holidays approach and the new omicron variant swiftly moves across the US, you may want to consider stocking up on at-home COVID-19 test kits. The good news is that, starting early next year, over-the-counter test kits will be available for free for everyone. Under a new plan announced by President Joe Biden, health insurance companies soon will be required to reimburse Americans for the rapid COVID-19 tests, which can cost more than $25 each.

Those who don't have health insurance will also have access to free at-home COVID testing kits, and we'll share all the details below.

The administration policy is part of an effort to combat the two main coronavirus mutations that are dominant in the US: the dangerous delta variant that took hold over the summer, and the new faster-spreading omicron strain, which has been found in at least 39 states -- including California, Colorado and Maryland. (Here's how omicron is different from delta.)

Omicron's arrival just as many are planning to travel for Christmas or New Year's has lead to a shortage of test kits and raised costs for testing programs in many states. In response, manufacturers begun ramping up production and the FDA has been approving new tests at an unprecedented speed: ACON Laboratories says it will be able to produce more than 100 million Flowflex COVID-19 Home Test kits per month by the end of 2021, and more than 200 million by February.

We'll share what we know now, and will continue to update this story as we learn more details, including when the program starts and exactly how it will work. Also, here's the latest on Merck's COVID antiviral pill and how to choose a booster shot.

When will free COVID-19 home test kits be available?

The White House has said it will issue reimbursement guidelines by January 15, with health insurers expected to start reimbursing the cost of at-home testing shortly after that date. The administration's plan is not retroactive, however, so kits purchased during the holidays will not be covered.

Some states, including Vermont, aren't waiting for Biden's plan to take effect: They've mandated insurers to start paying for at-home kits now. You may want to check with your company, as some private employers have also begun offering reimbursement options.



Once the White House plan does take effect, anyone with insurance be able to submit a receipt or other proof of payment for reimbursement after buying a test. The process is similar to visiting an on-site testing facility and submitting your bill to a health insurance provider.

It's still unclear if some locations will ask for your health insurance card and submit the bill to your insurance provider for you, as some do when you take a test on-site. We'll update this story as we learn more.

Where can I get an at-home COVID-19 test?

At-home rapid COVID-19 tests are available at pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS and Walmart. You can also buy them online at Amazon, and the stores listed above. It's unclear at this time if you can still claim them on your insurance when you buy online. Each box typically comes with two tests, unless you buy in bulk.

What if I don't have health insurance?

For those without insurance, Biden says there will be "thousands of locations" available to pick up COVID-19 test kits. You'll be able to take the kit home to test in private, rather than get swabbed in a drive-thru clinic.

The Biden administration has promised to distribute at least 50 million free tests to community health centers and other organizations, according to The New York Times.

What should I do if my at-home test shows positive for COVID?

If you take an at-home test and it says you're positive for COVID-19, it's recommended that you turn your results in to your health care provider. You should stay home and isolate for 10 days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

For more information, here's the latest on the federal vaccine mandate and everything you need to know about the Moderna booster shot.

