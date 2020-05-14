As the coronavirus lockdown begins to lift, here's what's reopening

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered almost every aspect of our lives, from how we work to how we buy groceries. It's also lead to the delay or cancellation of several big events, including the Democratic National Convention and college basketball's March Madness tournament. But as lockdown orders slowly start to lift around the world and across the US, various businesses and institutions are beginning to reopen.
Here are some of the events and businesses that are once again welcoming members of the public, albeit with restrictions in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
- National parks Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park will begin reopening in phases starting May 18.
- Shanghai Disney and Disney Springs Shanghai Disney reopened on May 11 with protocols such as attendance limits, social distancing requirements and temperature screenings. Disney Springs in Florida will also begin a phased reopening on May 20 with protective measures such as capacity and parking limits. It's not yet clear when Disney will reopen the rest of its parks around the world, though Disney World's website is now accepting reservations from July 1.
- Universal CityWalk Certain venues at Orlando's CityWalk have reopened with limited hours. Universal's theme parks and hotels remain closed through at least May 31.
