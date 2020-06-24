Apple is closing stores in Texas as COVID-19 spikes again

Angela Lang/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Apple is re-closing its retail stores across Houston on Thursday, with the decision coming in the wake of COVID-19 cases spiking in Texas. Apple closed all its US retail stores in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but has since reopened some stores with increased social distancing measures.

Spotted earlier Wednesday by 9to5Mac, the following locations will close June 26 until further notice:

Apple stores in the rest of Texas -- in Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and South Lake -- remain open with modified hours and social distancing and masking requirements.

It comes as Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday Texas is seeing a "massive outbreak" in COVID-19 patients, with the number of coronavirus hospitalizations tripling in Harris County, which includes Houston, since May 31.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple last week also closed 11 retail stores due to spikes in coronavirus cases across Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," an Apple spokesperson said last week. "We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation, and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.