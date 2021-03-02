Apple

Apple on Tuesday warned that you could be damaging your hearing through sound exposure, citing a year's worth of results from the Hearing Study carried out via its Research App. The study was conducted in collaboration with the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

It found that average weekly headphone exposure for one in 10 participants is higher than the WHO recommends, so you should think twice before pumping up the volume.

A quarter of participants experience ringing in their ears multiple times a week, which may be a sign of hearing damage. Only 10% of those in the study have been diagnosed with hearing loss, but data suggest that 20% have hearing loss by WHO standards and half of that is a result of noise exposure.

"Even during this pandemic, when many people are staying home, we're still seeing 25 percent of our participants experiencing high environmental sound exposures," Rick Neitzel, associate professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, said in a statement. "The results of this study can improve our understanding of potentially harmful exposures, and help identify ways that people can proactively protect their hearing."

The WHO estimates more than 700 million people globally will experience profound hearing loss by 2050.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.