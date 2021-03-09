Apple, Harvard release early data from women's health study to help 'destigmatize menstruation'

Apple

Apple and Harvard on Tuesday released a preliminary study update on the Apple Women's Health Study, offering insights on women and their menstrual symptoms. The study could help advance the science around women's health and help destigmatize menstruation, according to researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"The preliminary data we are sharing today suggests women across the country have a shared experience of a wide range of menstrual symptoms, and that this natural monthly occurrence is something we should be having more discussions about," said Dr. Shruthi Mahalingaiah, one of the study's principal investigators and an assistant professor at the Harvard Chan School, in a release.

The data released on Tuesday is based on a cohort of 10,000 participants of varying ages and races across the US that participated in the study through Apple's Research app on iPhones and Apple Watches.

