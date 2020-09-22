Amazon takes aim at Peloton with $499 Prime Bike

Echelon

Amazon's first connected fitness product, the Prime Bike, wants to offer an experience similar to what you can get with Peloton for a much cheaper price. The Prime Bike costs only $499. Peloton's Bike is currently $1,895 and the Bike Plus is $2,495.

Like Peloton, with the Prime Bike you need to pay more for a membership service to get access to video classes on demand and make the most of your stationary bike experience. Unlike Peloton, the Prime Bike doesn't have an attached screen, so you'll need to provide that yourself with a phone or tablet.

Amazon partnered with fitness company Echelon for the bike, which Echelon calls the EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike. Echelon had previously released a similar model for Walmart at the same price. Echelon announced the new bike from Amazon on Tuesday, and though Amazon's name is attached, it's unclear what the online retail giant is contributing to the project. It doesn't look like you can use Amazon's Prime video service to get your workout videos or control the bike in any fashion with the company's famous digital assistant Alexa.

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Peloton Bike makes spinning at home much smoother

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.