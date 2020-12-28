Adidas year-end sale: Get 50% off Ultraboost 20 running shoes and more

Deal Savings Price





For a limited time, get a pair of Ultraboost 20 running shoes for 50% off when you shop the Adidas End of Year Sale. After you snag the Ultraboosts for as low as $90, keep shopping for more great half-off deals on footwear and clothing, including the ZX 2K Boost trainers for $120 or a pair of Stan Smith tennis shoes for only $48. This sale ends Dec 31, 2020.

Adidas Known in running circles for their unrivaled comfort and energy-returning feature, these high-performance neutral shoes are not only great joggers but can also make for an amazing pair of everyday shoes. At these prices, if you're on your feet a lot you owe it to yourself to try them.

Adidas With their classic minimalistic design, these tennis shoes will never go out of style, and they'll fit in with all sorts of casual attire. Shipping is free for Creators Club Members (it's free to join).

