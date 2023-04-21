A New Mental Health App Could Be Coming to Your iPhone, Report Says

Apple may be looking to expand its health and fitness tools with a new wellness journaling app. The iPhone maker is planning a physical and mental health app for people to document their activities, thoughts and behaviors, according to a report Friday by The Wall Street Journal.

Apple could announce the app at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, the Journal said. The app could roll out through iOS 17, which is expected to be released in the fall.

Journaling can boost a person's mental and physical well-being, Apple says in a document describing the app, according to the Journal, which said it had seen the document. The software, reportedly code-named Jurassic, would be one of many ways Apple is venturing into the health and wellness realm through its technology. Its most direct efforts to do so can be seen in the Apple Watch.

From Headspace and MoodKit to Calm and 5 Minute Journal, mental health apps abound in consumer tech. But an app from Apple that could be preloaded onto the home screen of every iPhone owner would give the company a leg up in the wellness market.

The app could pull data from a person's phone and use it to make journal prompt suggestions, the Journal reported. It could also reportedly use location data to understand how users spend their day and include an "All Day People Discovery" feature that detects proximity to other people.

The wellness journaling app could compete with Day One, a daily mental health journaling app that grew in popularity thanks to support from Apple's App Store in the early 2010s.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.