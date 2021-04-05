A mini massage gun hits $38 for the first time (save $22)

Astamaniana

Got muscles? Then at some point you're sure to have muscle tension and soreness. Thankfully, massage guns are here to help, and they're getting incredibly affordable.

In fact, I just spotted one of the best deals to date: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Mugu has the Astamaniana (I swear I'm not making that up) with promo code UMCAKNNS. This model typically sells for $60. The last mini massager I wrote about was $55.

The GH108 looks very similar to the $79 Recoverfun Mini I recently reviewed in my roundup of affordable Theragun alternatives. Like that model, it offers four speeds and comes with four massage heads.

Astamaniana promises up to six hours of operation on a charge, but doesn't specify the weight of the unit. My guess: around 1.3 pounds, fairly common for aluminum-alloy minis like this one. Although the necessary USB-C charging cable comes in the box, you'll have to provide your own USB Type-A power port. (Nearly any AC adapter or mobile charger will do the trick.)

Alas, there's no carrying case included, either. But you do get a two-year warranty, which is unusual and welcome.

Although I haven't tried this exact model, I've used several extremely similar ones, including that Recoverfun Mini. It's lightweight and powerful, but also admirably quiet.

I'll just say if you need to work out some kinks or relax after a workout, this looks to be a great option -- and at a great price to boot.

Your thoughts?

