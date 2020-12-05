9 great reads from CNET this week

Social media companies continue to have a target on their backs, and this week Facebook seemed to take the brunt of that. The Trump administration accused the company of favoring H-1B visa holders over US workers, the Justice Department is apparently looking into how it throws its weight around in the VR sector and activists say it failed to warn Georgia voters about election misinformation.

Cabin-fever season is just around the corner, as if we haven't already had enough of being stuck inside the house. But movie fans got some good news when HBO Max announced it will stream all Warner Bros. 2021 movies -- think Wonder Woman 1984, The Matrix 4 and Dune -- the same day as they debut in theaters. Meanwhile, Disney Plus subscribers no longer have to pay an extra $30 to watch the live-action Mulan.

In addition to covering all that news, this week we also ran a number of in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries. So here you go, these are the stories from the past week that you don't want to miss:

High-speed internet has made it easier than ever to access porn at an unprecedented pace, with scores now calling themselves porn addicts. But is that a real addiction? Scientists are divided.

In a year like no other, Apple announced big revamps under the hood.

Let Isaac Newton be your guide to whirling around the Earth.

When President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely to reignite an old debate over who should police the internet.

CNET's Iyaz Akhtar has a reputation for his tone of voice, so he tried to see if Amazon's new fitness band could help him be a better person -- or at least, sound like one.

Being a ninja could come in handy as we march toward the apocalypse.

An analysis of 53 killer whale deaths between 2004 and 2013 includes those related to commercial shipping and fishing.

NASA is sending astronauts back to the moon and on to Mars atop the biggest rocket in history. Boeing reveals why its Space Launch System will shape our deep space future.

The Rubik's Connected Cube trains you how to play, and even better, solves itself.

