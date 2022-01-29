9 great reads from CNET this week: Safe traveling, Wordle, fitness and more

You probably haven't done much traveling, if any at all, over the past two pandemic years. If you have, it's most likely been by car, and not by airplane. Business travel, family trips -- it's something we've got penciled in for... sometime, eventually, maybe.

Not everyone's hunkering down to that degree, though. CNET's Antonio Ruiz-Camacho, for instance, has family living abroad, and he's made a point of flying to see them. And of staying healthy and making sure of the same for his loved ones. He's written a captivating story about how he deals with taking COVID tests, getting through airport security and booking refundable tickets, and he has some tips to pass along to you.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

With close relatives living outside the US, I can't just sit out the pandemic.

Commentary: Both games provide a shared experience and have managed to grab my attention every day.

The near-term future of fitness tracking is about helping you make more sense of health data, especially as companies explore more-advanced health metrics.

The company's RSC has comparable horsepower to the world's fifth fastest general-purpose supercomputer.

Commentary: You might enjoy TV more if you don't binge.

Here's a breakdown of all the steps that led to the clash between the aviation and wireless industries.

Potentially, but the threat of weather-related internet issues is greatest if you have satellite or fixed wireless internet.

Last year we began writing the modern book of space travel. Commence chapter two.

Commentary: As "Wordle 219 X" trended on social media, I faced down my own word game demon.

