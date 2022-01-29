Apple's record earnings Happy Data Privacy Day Neil Young pulls music from Spotify Our Wordle obsession Minnie Mouse pantsuit Free N95 masks
9 great reads from CNET this week: Safe traveling, Wordle, fitness and more

We share tips on flying during the pandemic, thoughts on our Wordle experiences, insights on where fitness trackers are headed, and that's just the start.

You probably haven't done much traveling, if any at all, over the past two pandemic years. If you have, it's most likely been by car, and not by airplane. Business travel, family trips -- it's something we've got penciled in for... sometime, eventually, maybe.

Not everyone's hunkering down to that degree, though. CNET's Antonio Ruiz-Camacho, for instance, has family living abroad, and he's made a point of flying to see them. And of staying healthy and making sure of the same for his loved ones. He's written a captivating story about how he deals with taking COVID tests, getting through airport security and booking refundable tickets, and he has some tips to pass along to you.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Travel and coronavirus: How I manage to stay safe

With close relatives living outside the US, I can't just sit out the pandemic.

People with luggage waiting in line at an airport
Getty Images

Wordle has a lot in common with HQ Trivia. And it might be why we're all hooked

Commentary: Both games provide a shared experience and have managed to grab my attention every day. 

A completed Wordle grid
Power Language

Fitness trackers are getting more personal and more powerful in 2022 and beyond   

The near-term future of fitness tracking is about helping you make more sense of health data, especially as companies explore more-advanced health metrics.  

Smartwatches and fitness trackers
Lexy Savvides/CNET

Meta has a giant new AI supercomputer to shape the metaverse

The company's RSC has comparable horsepower to the world's fifth fastest general-purpose supercomputer.

Meta's RSC AI supercomputer
Meta

Hey binge-watchers, slow down

Commentary: You might enjoy TV more if you don't binge. 

Robin Wright in House of Cards
Netflix

How the FAA went to war against 5G 

Here's a breakdown of all the steps that led to the clash between the aviation and wireless industries.

A Boeing 787 lands at Los Angeles International Airport, with a cellular tower in the foreground.
Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

Does bad weather affect your internet?

Potentially, but the threat of weather-related internet issues is greatest if you have satellite or fixed wireless internet. 

A satellite dish covered with snow.
Getty Images

2022 space calendar: Every major NASA mission, international lunar launch and more 

Last year we began writing the modern book of space travel. Commence chapter two. 

Illustration of the sun, planets and objects in space
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

One weird Wordle word stressed me the heck out, and taught me a life lesson 

Commentary: As "Wordle 219 X" trended on social media, I faced down my own word game demon.  

Wordle 219 pattern
Screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET
