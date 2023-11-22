7 Healthy Deals to Shop This Black Friday, According to CNET's Wellness Editors

We've tested and researched countless wellness products over the years, from mattresses to massage guns to running shoes and beyond. Some products stand out way above the rest, as tried-and-true items that we personally love and use on a regular basis -- and lucky for you, some of those products are also on sale this Black Friday. This is an ideal time to snag products that can benefit your health, while still staying within your personal budget.

Here are the products each one of us recommends that you buy this Black Friday.

Wellness editors' Black Friday picks



Hyperice/CNET Hypervolt Go 2 $30 off The Hypervolt Go 2 massage gun is a great option for targeted muscle relief. Its sleek, compact design makes it convenient for people on the go. Using the massage gun is pretty straightforward; there are three different settings for the vibration levels. It feels sturdy but not too heavy. I especially like the heated head attachment (sold separately for an extra $59) because it's like getting a soothing, warm deep-tissue massage. When I use it right after my workout, my muscles don't feel as sore the next day. The massage gun comes with two attachments and a charging cord. —Nasha Addarich Martinez Pros: Portable design

Quiet operation

Attachments are compatible with other Hypervolt models Cons: Battery life is shorter than that of larger models $99 at Hyperice

Nutribullet Nutribullet 600 personal blender 25% off with code THANKFULSAVINGS I use this blender every single morning to make my breakfast smoothie. It's not Nutribullet's strongest model, but it's plenty strong enough to easily and thoroughly blend all the frozen fruits I use. This model comes with a standard 24-ounce cup, plus an extra 18-ounce cup with a to-go handle. I love using a Nutribullet, because I can drink my smoothie out of the same cup that I blend it in, saving me an extra dish to clean. Its convenience helps ensure that I actually use it. It also doesn't take up much countertop space. —Kim Wong-Shing Pros: Easy to clean

Powerful blades

Portable cup design Cons: You'll have to replace the blades eventually $52.5 at Nutribullet

Waterpik/CNET Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser 20% off Flossing is something everyone should do, but it's often the first thing you skip when you're tired at night. I've used the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for a few years and highly recommend it. The Waterpik Water Flosser has a tank and an attached wand that you use to floss. The tank holds 22 ounces of water, which is equivalent to about 90 seconds of use. You have the choice of 10 power settings. I've found that the middle settings work best for me. —Taylor Leamey Pros: The wand tip rotates 360 degrees

10 water settings

3-year limited warranty Cons: It takes up counter space

There is a learning curve with using it

The cord is coiled $80 at Walgreens

ClassPass ClassPass 14 days free Joining a gym can be expensive -- especially when you're looking for specialty classes, like Pilates or kickboxing. After doing discounted trials at a few gyms, I tried ClassPass, the monthly gym subscription where you pay a fee for a certain number of credits to use at participating gyms and studios that sign with the company. It's much cheaper than most studio memberships, and the credits roll over if you don't use as many one month. Subscriptions start at $19 per month and go up based on how many credits you think you'll use. —Jessica Rendall Pros: Great for people who want to attend different gyms and classes, like traditional weight lifting and Pilates

Good for people who do some workouts at home but sometimes want to go to the gym

Cheaper than many studios

Credits roll over to the next month, to a certain extent Cons: You'll get charged a fee if you miss a class

If you want to attend only one gym or studio, it may be cheaper to join it directly

Available only in bigger cities (here's the list of cities that have ClassPass) $19 at ClassPass

DavidsTea/CNET DavidsTea Cold 911 Tea 25% off until 11/24, 20%-70% off until 11/26 If you're a tea lover like me, you should know that DavidsTea offers loose leaf teas that are great for flu season. When I catch a cold, I like to sip on a hot cup of tea to ease my stuffy nose and scratchy throat. I especially like the peppermint blends that DavidsTea offers. The Cold 911 tea contains organic peppermint, organic apple, organic eucalyptus, organic juniper berries, organic orange peel and natural peppermint oil. It's aromatic and tastes fresh, citrusy and soothing. If you opt for the 1.7-ounce size of this loose leaf, you can get 15 to 20 cups of hot tea out of it and 10 to 15 cups of iced tea. To brew, add one to two teaspoons of loose leaf to 16 ounces of water. Boil your water to 95 degrees and steep for five minutes. —Caroline Igo Pros: Organic, vegan and kosher

This caffeine-free blend is great for soothing throats

Peppermint aids upset stomachs Cons: Juniper berries are a little overpowering See at DavidsTea

Eleven/CNET Eleven Unrivaled Sun Serum, SPF 40 Skin care is important — not only is your skin the largest organ in your body and your first line of defense against germs and other unhealthy particles, but protecting it with sunscreen may help prevent wrinkles. I say all this to justify my love for Unrivaled Sun Serum, from the Eleven brand by Venus Williams. It's a mineral sunscreen with 10% zinc oxide, and it's definitely on the expensive end for facial sunscreens, but I wear it every day and just a small amount goes a long way. After experimenting with a few facial sunscreens, I found that this one satisfied my need for a mineral base that blends evenly and works for everyday sun protection. —Jessica Rendall Pros: Seems to do its job as a sunscreen (I haven't noticed a need to reapply more often)

Doesn't leave any white cast on lighter skin

Vegan and cruelty free

No skin changes or buildup with everyday use Cons: The greasy serum absorbs quickly, but the feel might bother some people Expensive for a sunscreen $48 at Amazon$50 at Eleven by Venus Williams