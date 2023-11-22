X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our wellness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

7 Healthy Deals to Shop This Black Friday, According to CNET's Wellness Editors

If you want to invest in your health this Black Friday, here are top recommendations from CNET's wellness editors.

kim-wong-shing-square-headshot
kim-wong-shing-square-headshot
Kim Wong-Shing Senior Associate Editor / Wellness
Kim Wong-Shing loves demystifying the world of wellness to make it accessible to any reader. She's also passionate about exploring the intersections of health, history and culture. Prior to joining CNET, she contributed stories to Glamour, MindBodyGreen, Greatist and other publications.
Expertise Nutrition, personal care, mental health, LGBTQ+ health Credentials
  • Reads health studies in her sleep.
See full bio
Kim Wong-Shing
5 min read
$99 at Hyperice
The Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 is displayed against an orange background.
Hypervolt Go 2
$30 off
$53 at Nutribullet
nutribullet
Nutribullet 600 personal blender
25% off with code THANKFULSAVINGS
$80 at Walgreens
Waterpik's Aquarius model on a green background with stars
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
20% off
$19 at ClassPass
Person using the ClassPass app on their phone.
ClassPass
14 days free
See at DavidsTea
A spoon full of David's Tea Cold 911 tea.
DavidsTea Cold 911 Tea
25% off until 11/24, 20%-70% off until 11/26
$48 at Amazon
Eleven Unrivaled Sun Serum on green background with stars
Eleven Unrivaled Sun Serum, SPF 40
$34 at Hydro Flask
Five different colored Hydroflask water bottles.
Hydro Flask Water Bottle
25% off

We've tested and researched countless wellness products over the years, from mattresses to massage guns to running shoes and beyond. Some products stand out way above the rest, as tried-and-true items that we personally love and use on a regular basis -- and lucky for you, some of those products are also on sale this Black Friday. This is an ideal time to snag products that can benefit your health, while still staying within your personal budget.

Here are the products each one of us recommends that you buy this Black Friday.

Wellness editors' Black Friday picks

The Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 is displayed against an orange background.
Hyperice/CNET

Hypervolt Go 2

$30 off

The Hypervolt Go 2 massage gun is a great option for targeted muscle relief. Its sleek, compact design makes it convenient for people on the go. Using the massage gun is pretty straightforward; there are three different settings for the vibration levels. It feels sturdy but not too heavy.

I especially like the heated head attachment (sold separately for an extra $59) because it's like getting a soothing, warm deep-tissue massage. When I use it right after my workout, my muscles don't feel as sore the next day. 

The massage gun comes with two attachments and a charging cord. 

Nasha Addarich Martinez

Pros:

  • Portable design
  • Quiet operation
  • Attachments are compatible with other Hypervolt models

Cons:

  • Battery life is shorter than that of larger models
$99 at Hyperice
nutribullet
Nutribullet

Nutribullet 600 personal blender

25% off with code THANKFULSAVINGS

I use this blender every single morning to make my breakfast smoothie. It's not Nutribullet's strongest model, but it's plenty strong enough to easily and thoroughly blend all the frozen fruits I use. This model comes with a standard 24-ounce cup, plus an extra 18-ounce cup with a to-go handle. 

I love using a Nutribullet, because I can drink my smoothie out of the same cup that I blend it in, saving me an extra dish to clean. Its convenience helps ensure that I actually use it. It also doesn't take up much countertop space.

Kim Wong-Shing

Pros:

  • Easy to clean

  • Powerful blades

  • Portable cup design

Cons:

  • You'll have to replace the blades eventually

$52.5 at Nutribullet
Waterpik's Aquarius model on a green background with stars
Waterpik/CNET

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

20% off

Flossing is something everyone should do, but it's often the first thing you skip when you're tired at night. I've used the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for a few years and highly recommend it. The Waterpik Water Flosser has a tank and an attached wand that you use to floss. The tank holds 22 ounces of water, which is equivalent to about 90 seconds of use. You have the choice of 10 power settings. I've found that the middle settings work best for me. 

Taylor Leamey

Pros:

  • The wand tip rotates 360 degrees
  • 10 water settings 
  • 3-year limited warranty 

Cons:

  • It takes up counter space
  • There is a learning curve with using it
  • The cord is coiled
$80 at Walgreens
Person using the ClassPass app on their phone.
ClassPass

ClassPass

14 days free

Joining a gym can be expensive -- especially when you're looking for specialty classes, like Pilates or kickboxing. After doing discounted trials at a few gyms, I tried ClassPass, the monthly gym subscription where you pay a fee for a certain number of credits to use at participating gyms and studios that sign with the company. It's much cheaper than most studio memberships, and the credits roll over if you don't use as many one month. 

Subscriptions start at $19 per month and go up based on how many credits you think you'll use.

Jessica Rendall

Pros: 

  • Great for people who want to attend different gyms and classes, like traditional weight lifting and Pilates 
  • Good for people who do some workouts at home but sometimes want to go to the gym 
  • Cheaper than many studios 
  • Credits roll over to the next month, to a certain extent 

Cons: 

  • You'll get charged a fee if you miss a class
  • If you want to attend only one gym or studio, it may be cheaper to join it directly 
  • Available only in bigger cities (here's the list of cities that have ClassPass
$19 at ClassPass
A spoon full of David's Tea Cold 911 tea.
DavidsTea/CNET

DavidsTea Cold 911 Tea

25% off until 11/24, 20%-70% off until 11/26

If you're a tea lover like me, you should know that DavidsTea offers loose leaf teas that are great for flu season. When I catch a cold, I like to sip on a hot cup of tea to ease my stuffy nose and scratchy throat. I especially like the peppermint blends that DavidsTea offers.    

The Cold 911 tea contains organic peppermint, organic apple, organic eucalyptus, organic juniper berries, organic orange peel and natural peppermint oil. It's aromatic and tastes fresh, citrusy and soothing. If you opt for the 1.7-ounce size of this loose leaf, you can get 15 to 20 cups of hot tea out of it and 10 to 15 cups of iced tea.  

To brew, add one to two teaspoons of loose leaf to 16 ounces of water. Boil your water to 95 degrees and steep for five minutes. 

Caroline Igo

Pros:

  • Organic, vegan and kosher
  • This caffeine-free blend is great for soothing throats
  • Peppermint aids upset stomachs

Cons:

  • Juniper berries are a little overpowering

See at DavidsTea
Eleven Unrivaled Sun Serum on green background with stars
Eleven/CNET

Eleven Unrivaled Sun Serum, SPF 40

Skin care is important — not only is your skin the largest organ in your body and your first line of defense against germs and other unhealthy particles, but protecting it with sunscreen may help prevent wrinkles. 

I say all this to justify my love for Unrivaled Sun Serum, from the Eleven brand by Venus Williams. It's a mineral sunscreen with 10% zinc oxide, and it's definitely on the expensive end for facial sunscreens, but I wear it every day and just a small amount goes a long way. After experimenting with a few facial sunscreens, I found that this one satisfied my need for a mineral base that blends evenly and works for everyday sun protection.  

Jessica Rendall

Pros: 

  • Seems to do its job as a sunscreen (I haven't noticed a need to reapply more often) 
  • Doesn't leave any white cast on lighter skin 
  • Vegan and cruelty free 
  • No skin changes or buildup with everyday use 

Cons: 

  • The greasy serum absorbs quickly, but the feel might bother some people
  • Expensive for a sunscreen 
$48 at Amazon$50 at Eleven by Venus Williams
Five different colored Hydroflask water bottles.
Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

25% off

I've been using the same 24-ounce Hydro Flask for almost a decade, and it's still going strong. I live in a subtropical climate, and this water bottle keeps my water cold all day long, all year round, which makes it easier for me to stay as hydrated as I need to. Because it uses stainless steel, it doesn't make my water taste weird or funky like some other water bottles tend to. It's also easy to swap the lids out for different purposes -- Hydro Flask sells various lids, with straws, handles and so on -- and it fits perfectly in my car's cup holder.

Kim Wong-Shing

Pros:

  • Super insulated
  • Lots of sizes and lid types to choose from
  • Leakproof
  • Dishwasher-safe

Cons:

  • Can't freeze it
$34 at Hydro Flask
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.