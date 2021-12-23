7 COVID face mask myths still putting people at risk today

Sarah Tew/CNET

We're nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and yet face mask and vaccine myths are still circulating across the country. But both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization agree that properly wearing a face mask, such as the KN95 or N95, over your nose and mouth is one way to prevent the spread of the disease that's infected over 51 million Americans.

As a result of surging omicron cases, mask mandates have returned in several states across the US for indoor public spaces like restaurants and grocery stores. President Joe Biden also extended the federal mask mandate -- which applies to people riding a bus, train or airplane -- to March 18, 2022.

Here are some face mask myths that have been debunked by experts. For more, here's when at-home COVID tests will be free, what to know about Merck's COVID pill and Pfizer's COVID pill. Also, omicron may change the CDC definition about what being fully vaccinated means.

Myth 1: Masks aren't necessary if you're fully vaccinated or if you recovered from COVID

When the COVID-19 vaccines were first administered, the CDC and WHO changed their guidelines to say those fully vaccinated didn't have to wear masks anymore. However, those guidelines changed over the summer when the highly contagious and deadly delta variant spread throughout the nation, causing breakthrough infections.

Now, both the WHO and CDC recommend that everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear masks while in indoor public places since anyone can carry and spread COVID-19.

Myth 2: Cloth masks are OK to wear alone

At the beginning of the pandemic, experts did recommend wearing a cloth mask while masks like N95 were in high demand. While a cloth mask is better than nothing, it's recommended to wear it over a more protective mask so you're double masking.

However, if a cloth mask is all you have, it can still work as a physical barrier by absorbing respiratory droplets that can carry and spread the coronavirus. Though a cloth covering alone may not be able to completely prevent someone from acquiring the coronavirus, it makes it possible to contain the virus. A cloth mask alone, however, won't protect you against someone else's respiratory droplets.

The most protective masks, N95 respirators, block 95% of tiny particles, including viruses, and they're easier to find than they were at the start of the pandemic.

Myth 3: Only sick people need to wear face masks

Just because you're not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms doesn't mean you're not sick. The CDC cites more than a dozen studies that show asymptomatic or presymptomatic people can still spread the coronavirus, even if they're not aware they're sick.

If you're going out in public or will be around people who aren't in your household, wear a face mask to protect yourself and others -- even if you're vaccinated. You or the other person could be sick without your knowledge, either because you're asymptomatic, presymptomatic or mistake mild symptoms for other causes, such as allergies. People who are mildly affected can spread the virus to others, including loved ones who are at higher risk of developing severe forms of COVID-19.

Also, coronavirus could be airborne so it could linger in the air long enough for someone to breathe it in and become infected. Wearing a mask forms a barrier that traps virus-containing droplets emitted by the wearer. In other words, if you're not wearing a mask and you breathe in the same air as an infected person who also isn't wearing a mask, your risk of acquiring the coronavirus increases.

Myth 4: Wearing a medical mask causes you to breathe in more carbon dioxide

When worn properly, masks cover the bridge of the nose (above the nostrils) and extend below the chin without gaps on the sides, completely covering your nose and mouth.

Some people suggest that medical masks (also known as surgical masks) trap exhaled carbon dioxide and cause you to breathe in more CO2. The WHO says the prolonged use of surgical masks doesn't lead to CO2 intoxication or lack of oxygen.

Myth 5: You don't have to social distance if you're wearing a mask

People wear masks to reduce their chance of getting or spreading the coronavirus, like if they're in a crowded store, a busy restaurant or walking downtown. However, the WHO says the use of masks alone isn't enough to provide a sufficient amount of protection. Unlike N95 masks, which undergo a certification process, there's no regulatory body governing the materials or process that go into the cloth masks you buy or make at home.

For example, a cloth mask with only one layer of fabric isn't considered as robust as a cloth mask with three layers and a filter. Meanwhile, N95 masks are certified, but after a critical shortage put front line workers at risk, organizations have said they should be left for health care workers.

Along with mask use, you should continue to practice physical distancing, wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.

Myth 6: Masks will weaken your immune system

This myth stems from the idea that the human immune system is strengthened by exposure to bacteria and other pathogens.

The American Lung Association says there's no scientific evidence that wearing a mask weakens the immune system. However, even if someone who gets COVID-19 is young and healthy, without preexisting conditions, can and do become severely ill or account for the spread of the coronavirus. For example, in California as of Dec. 15, the age group with the highest number of reported cases was 18 to 34, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Washing your hands and wearing a mask won't negatively impact your immune system, especially in adults who already have developed immune systems.

Myth 7: You don't have to wear a mask outside



Spending time outside can be safer due to better air circulation, but you should still wear a mask in areas where physical distancing isn't possible. For example, if you're hiking on a busy trail, going to an outdoor concert or if you're at an amusement park.

You don't have to wear a mask outdoors if you're running in a secluded area or if you're spending time in your own backyard with the people you live with. If you plan on going to a crowded outdoor area, however, you should and may be required to wear a mask.

