Chances are, if you're reading this, your eyes could be aching from squinting into a bright screen (like your phone or computer) for way too long, which could lead to dreaded conditions such as digital eye strain and macular degeneration.

It's important to think about how blue light exposure from those screens can be taxing on your eyes and even negatively impact your sleep -- and that's where blue light blocking glasses come to the rescue. With these practical spectacles, at least some of the potentially problematic blue rays coming from your laptop or phone are filtered through special lenses to better protect your peepers.

The latest science suggests blue light might actually affect sleep less than yellow, but there's still evidence out there that staring at digital screens all day can mess with your circadian rhythm and inhibit melatonin production, which can block you from getting a good night's sleep. Even if you're not sure the hours staring at a screen are to blame for your insomnia and tired eyes, mitigating some of that blue light exposure with blue light blocker glasses can't hurt.

In the recent past, glasses designed to limit blue light exposure typically had amber lenses. These blue light glasses were often used by coders or as gaming glasses to minimize eye fatigue. They didn't have prescription lenses. Now, that's changing. There are all kinds of blue light blocking glasses out there, including amber lens blue light glasses, blue light glasses with anti-glare coating, anti-reflective coating, magnification, prescription lenses, nonprescription lenses and basically any pair of glasses you could possibly imagine.

Now I've overwhelmed you, so let's help start your search for the right blue light computer glasses to minimize eye strain, lean into your circadian rhythm and get that melatonin pumping come bedtime. I promise, getting the right pair of blue light protection glasses is much easier than getting prescription glasses or even reading glasses. I've put together a list of the best blue light blocking glasses out there today and each option is stylish and comfortable. You should purchase a pair ASAP so you can continue half-watching three hours of Netflix while mindlessly scrolling Instagram at the same time while minimizing blue light exposure. Oh, what a time to be alive!

Peepers Clark Focus Blue Light Budget pick Peepers' blue light glasses are affordable (under $30) and with magnification, they can double as reading glasses. The company claims its blue light technology can reduce 40% more of harmful rays from the blue light spectrum. Super for when you're trying to avoid the pitfalls that come with overexposure to artificial light from a computer screen and prevent digital eye strain. These super-trendy tortoise square frames instantly caught my attention. If, like me, you're not looking to always be super-extra, they also come in neutral tones like black and cream, so you look trendy while minimizing light exposure.

Prive Revaux The Epicurus Don't let the fancy name fool you "Prive Revaux" sounds like I'm about to convince you to buy $300 glasses, but in reality this swanky-named brand sells blue light blocking glasses for under $40. Its lenses have blue light filters along with an anti-glare coating to reduce eye strain. Not only does the name sound super fancy, but the styles look designer yet at a really affordable price. Order these retro round frames named The Epicurus and get ready to flex on all of your coworkers as they wail from the eye pain caused by their digital screens.

If you're into cool retro-grandpa vibes like me (and Instagram), you'll love these silver-rimmed aviator frames from MVMT. The company claims its blue light filtering technology in each pair will improve focus and prevent blurry vision caused by digital eye strain. They're a bit pricier at $75, but the company offers free shipping and returns with a 24-month warranty. The thin metal frame won't weigh heavy on your temples, which can cause a whole different type of headache that's not fun for anyone.

Gunnar Intercept Pro-level protection Gunnar Gunnar is serious about blue light filtering eye protection. The company has a "blue light protection factor spectrum," ranging from the lowest protection of 35, to heavy-duty protection at 98 (check out those amber lenses). Gunnar recommends the 98 protection factor if you work from your computer late at night, so this blue light blocking option is for you workaholics and gamers (or 2 a.m. HBO bingers). I've picked the "Intercept" starting at $70 and boy, do they look intense. These might want to be your "at-home" only pair.

Felix Gray Roebling Look smart, feel smart Felix Gray You might have recognized the Felix Gray brand name due to its impressive marketing, featuring attractive people sporting these sleek frames. All of the company's models seem to instantly appear smarter just by sliding on a pair. Along with great style, Felix Gray embeds blue light blocking filters directly into the lenses and adds an anti-reflective coating. These classic round Roebling frames come in a fun pink or tortoise brown, starting at $95.

Glasses USA Drexel Super-customizable Glasses USA At Glasses USA, you can add their blue light "digital block" protection to any glasses style for $29, along with your vision prescription, if needed (you can also order blue light glasses without a prescription). That means you can choose from the countless number of frames, but I've done the work for you and chosen these cool retro ones that come in at $94. Glasses USA urges people who spend more than five hours daily on a computer or who look at their phone more than 20 times a day to add their digital block to their lenses.

Eyeconic, Cole Haan CH5005 Designer brands Cole Haan Eyeconic is definitely the most high-end of the bunch, featuring designer brand selections. Most of the glasses are above a whopping $140, with frames from Calvin Klein, Nike and Cole Haan, to name a few. You can add TechShield blue light blocking technology to any of its styles, which the company says reduces blue light exposure by up to 85%, making them one of the most protective glasses out there. I've chosen these thicker frames from Cole Haan, because I feel like wearing them would make me feel important.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.