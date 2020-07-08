6 fancy face masks from luxury brands that cost $100 or more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Face masks aren't going away any time soon. In fact, one one pandemic expert predicted "we'll be living with face masks for years." With coronavirus cases spiking across the US, face mask requirements are becoming more common, not less.

Options abound. You can make your own face mask or covering or buy one from an online store. Or, if you feel like splurging (or just browsing) luxurious styles, these six brands are selling fancy face masks that cost more than your average cotton covering. Peruse them all below, and read on for our top tips for buying a face mask.

Michael Ngo Michael Ngo, a designer who creates looks for celebrities, is selling face masks to the public. The prices of his luxurious face masks range from $110 for a vinyl mask to $500 for a Swarovski-crystal-encrusted mask. 100% of the net proceeds are donated to the LA Food Bank.

xSuit xSuit, a men's suit company, has designed face masks for men and women. You can choose from masks with flowers, 3D wings and more. The masks cost $120.

Proenza Schouler Proenza Schouler, a New York-based women's clothing and accessories brand, is designing face masks for a limited time from the brand's collection fabric for $100. 100% of the net proceeds will be donated to the New York City Mayor's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Collina Strada Collina Strada face masks are made from deadstock materials and are considered unique due to limited fabric. Each mask features bows and will cost you $100.

Akris Akris has face masks in multiple colors for $100 each. 50% of the proceeds from each mask sale will be donated to The Children's Defense Fund.

VPL VPL is a swimwear and home goods company that's now designing face masks. One of its Japanese silk masks will cost you $125. Note that since the masks are 100% silk, they're dry clean only.

What you need to know about face masks and coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of 2 wear a face covering when in public or around people they don't live with. Here are some face mask styles designed for kids.

Some experts claim that the coronavirus is airborne, although the science hasn't officially been settled yet.

Masks with multiple layers may trap larger respiratory droplets ejected by sneezing, coughing or talking.

Wash the mask before and after wearing it.

The mask should cover your nose and chin, and be snug enough to prevent gaps.

For more face mask tips, here's what you can do to make your face mask more comfortable, what you need to know about making a homemade face mask and where you're required to wear a face mask.

