6 eye-catching designer face masks for 2020

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The pandemic face mask industry now includes high-end fashion designers and luxury brands with chic styles. If you're interested in buying a mask online with features like a filter pocket, nose wire, adjustable ear loops or other additions that will increase your comfort while wearing a mask, you can find the perfect fit in a variety of colors and vibrant prints.

Note that the face coverings highlighted here aren't suitable for health-care workers or other front-line situations. They're more for people who are observing social distancing and looking to avoid spreading germs in public settings.

And face coverings will probably be around for a while. One pandemic expert told CNET, "We'll be living with face masks for years."

If you feel like splurging or you're just browsing for luxurious designer masks, these six fashion brands are selling fancy face coverings that cost more than the average cotton ones. Keep reading for our best mask-buying tips. This story was updated recently.

Read more: 7 face mask myths debunked: What to know about coverings, COVID-19 and your health

What you need to know about face masks and coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of two wear a face covering when in public or around people they don't live with. Here are some face mask styles designed for kids.

Some experts claim that the coronavirus is airborne

Masks with multiple layers may trap larger respiratory droplets ejected by sneezing, coughing or talking.

You should wash the mask before and after wearing it.

The mask should cover your nose and chin, and be snug enough to prevent gaps.

Michael Ngo Michael Ngo, a designer who creates looks for celebrities, is selling face masks to the public. The prices of his luxurious face masks range from $110 for a vinyl mask to $500 for a Swarovski-crystal-encrusted mask. 100% of the net proceeds are donated to the LA Food Bank.

xSuit xSuit, a men's suit company, has designed face masks for men and women. You can choose from masks with flowers, 3D wings and more. The masks cost $120.

Proenza Schouler Proenza Schouler, a New York-based women's clothing and accessories brand, is offering a reusable face mask for a limited time from the brand's collection fabric for $100. 100% of the net proceeds will be donated to the New York City Mayor's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Collina Strada Collina Strada's cloth face mask styles are made from deadstock materials and are considered unique due to limited fabric. Each reusable mask features bows and will cost you $100.

Akris Akris has face masks in multiple colors for $100 each. 50% of the proceeds from each mask sale will be donated to The Children's Defense Fund.

VPL VPL is a swimwear and home goods company that's now designing face masks. One of its Japanese silk masks will cost you $125. Note that since the stylish face mask styles are 100% silk, they're dry clean only.

More face mask tips

More information about the COVID-19 pandemic

Now playing: Watch this: Masks, wipes and air filters: Flying in the age of coronavirus

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.