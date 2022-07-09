11 Early Prime Day Deals That Won't Last Much Longer

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Savvy shoppers know that Prime Day isn't just a single day. Amazon likes to offer up early Prime Day deals to subscribers who frequently shop on the site, and this year is no exception: You can get just about every Amazon-made gadget at a deep discount right now. But did you know there are some of these early deals that won't stick around through the end of Prime Day?

We've been hunting down Prime Day deals that are less likely to stick around for the main event, so you can take advantage of the offers before the rest of the world logs on to make their purchases.

Skullcandy Skullcandy headphones are known for being slick looking at a low price, but this deal returns the Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds to the lowest price we've seen them in a long time.

Smart Sheep If you're looking for a way to save some cash, eliminating the need to buy dryer sheets every month is a pretty great way to go. These wool dryer balls will last a very long time, especially since this is a six-pack and you only really need two in your dryer to remove the static from your laundry, and right now it's way cheaper than usual to get these in your house.

David Carnoy/CNET This compact Bluetooth speaker was named one of our favorites of 2021. It's both dust- and waterproof with an IP67 certification and is rated for 16 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. The speaker plays bigger than you'd think for its small size, with some decent punch to its bass, and comes in five cool color options.

Kasa While the more expensive 2K video version of Kasa's security camera is great for outdoor monitoring, the 1080p version on sale today is more than enough camera to act as an inexpensive pet monitor while you're away. The sound detection is perfect for notifying you if your dog starts barking, and the app will even let you do things like turn lights on in your house when sound or motion is detected. For $28 you're hard-pressed to find a better pet cam, just don't forget to add the coupon on the page to your order before checking out.

UCOMX Apple fans know what it's like to struggle when trying to charge everything. You've got your AirPods, your Apple Watch and of course your iPhone in need of power every night and most 3-in-1 solutions are expensive. The 3-in-1 wireless charger from UCOMX is typically on the less expensive side, but right now it's at an even greater discount.

Instant Pot Instant Pot made its name with pressure cookers, but the Vortex air fryer line is on a pretty great discount this week. The 5.7QT capacity means it can handle smaller family meals in a single cooking session without generating as much heat as a typical oven, and the simple controls are easy enough for anyone to use. It's not the cheapest air fryer you can buy, but this is the lowest price we've seen this air fryer to date and this brand name has a lot more heft than the competition.

Here are some other great Early Prime Day deals we've found!











We've going to keep crawling Amazon's many deals over the next couple of days in search of those hidden gems that may not make it to the actual Prime Day event, so keep this tab refreshed and enjoy saving a little bit of cash where you can.

