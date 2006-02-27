Zone Alarm IP address blocker. . .

Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

by Coryphaeus / February 27, 2006 6:31 AM PST

I may need to block an intruder from my site. Too many hits, hogging the bandwidth. In ZA there is an option to block an IP address. In Firewall, Zones, clicking Help, it says I can add an address to the various Zones. In the Help instructions it says I can add one to Blocked. But that option is not available, just Trusted in the drop down list. I'm running the free version, is this option only available in the paid version?

Or am I looking in the wrong place?

Wayne

Wayne, All IP Address Should Be Blocked
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / February 27, 2006 7:00 AM PST

The option you're asking for is only on the "paid" for version. Still, I'm not sure why you need to block this individual IP address. They all should be blocked unless you've allowed it previously..If you've allowed it previously in the "Firewall/Zones" section, simply delete that particular IP address range and it no longer can access your computer. Or you might experiment with allow all other IP Address in a range EXCEPT for the problem address.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Hey Grif. . .
by Coryphaeus / February 27, 2006 9:26 AM PST

I have to allow ''The Internet'' into my web server PC (not my main machine) so they can access my site. My web server software routes the access to only specific files and folders. It's really secure. I've tried to hack my PC and can't.

I just might need to block one address if this person keeps hitting me hard. I figured the blocking was only with the paid version.

If this person, m/f, whatever causes trouble, I'll just close the site for a while.

Hmmmmm, while I'm typing, I just thought of my router. I may be able to do this from there.

Thanks for the information.

Wayne

Found it. . .
by Coryphaeus / February 27, 2006 9:38 AM PST
hi Wayne
by dawillie / February 27, 2006 11:29 AM PST
In reply to: Found it. . .

looks like you can do it in the router under the NAT configuration.

Good luck.

David

(NT) (NT) I'll give it a look, thanks.
by Coryphaeus / February 27, 2006 11:43 AM PST
In reply to: hi Wayne
