Zone Alarm IP address blocker. . .

The option you're asking for is only on the "paid" for version. Still, I'm not sure why you need to block this individual IP address. They all should be blocked unless you've allowed it previously..If you've allowed it previously in the "Firewall/Zones" section, simply delete that particular IP address range and it no longer can access your computer. Or you might experiment with allow all other IP Address in a range EXCEPT for the problem address.
Hope this helps.
Grif
I may need to block an intruder from my site. Too many hits, hogging the bandwidth. In ZA there is an option to block an IP address. In Firewall, Zones, clicking Help, it says I can add an address to the various Zones. In the Help instructions it says I can add one to Blocked. But that option is not available, just Trusted in the drop down list. I'm running the free version, is this option only available in the paid version?
Or am I looking in the wrong place?
Wayne