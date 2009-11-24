Zone Alarm and Windows 7

Although the paid versions have version 9, at this time, the free version is still at 8.0.298.000 and is only available for Vista and XP..
http://forums.zonealarm.com/showthread.php?t=71996
Hope this helps.
Grif
Hi, have been using the free Zone Alarm software on my Windows XP PC happily for a while now. Just bought an Advent Notebook which is running Windows 7. When I try to download and install Zone Alarm I get a messsage telling me that I need to install Windows Service Pack 1, however, when I look at that it tells me it is for Wimdows Vista. Don't know whether I should risk downloading it or not.
Anyone any ideas?? Thanks
Paul