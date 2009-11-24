Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

by paulrw51 / November 24, 2009 1:06 AM PST

Hi, have been using the free Zone Alarm software on my Windows XP PC happily for a while now. Just bought an Advent Notebook which is running Windows 7. When I try to download and install Zone Alarm I get a messsage telling me that I need to install Windows Service Pack 1, however, when I look at that it tells me it is for Wimdows Vista. Don't know whether I should risk downloading it or not.

Anyone any ideas?? Thanks

Paul

Zone Alarm and Windows 7
Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details.
11 total posts
ZA Free Isn't Supported On Windows 7 Yet..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 24, 2009 8:11 AM PST
That explains it!
by paulrw51 / November 24, 2009 4:38 PM PST

Grif, many thanks for the info, I will just have to wait until the free version is updated.

Cheers

Paul

New ZoneAlarm Free firewall 9.1.007 is Windows 7 compatible
by NaiveMelody / November 26, 2009 2:00 PM PST
In reply to: That explains it!

As of 11-24-09 there is a new ZoneAlarm Free basic firewall 9.1.007.002 which is Windows 7 compatible. Best way to get it is to go to forums.zonelabs.com and check the 'Installation' board. (but at the time of this writing 11-26 > 11-27-09 there is a serious problem with the zonealarm forum website

ZoneAlarm version 9.1.007.002

* Windows 7 operating system compatiblity
* New Browser Security Toolbar:
- Spy site detection
- Signature and heuristic phishing detection
- Website safety check and rating

NaiveMelody NYC - 11-27-09

New ZoneAlarm Free firewall 9.1.007 is Windows 7 compatible
by NaiveMelody / November 26, 2009 2:09 PM PST
Grateful thanks
by paulrw51 / November 26, 2009 4:57 PM PST

NaiveMelody-Thanks so much for your help, that's great.

paul

Good Job But... Does It Work Well?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 29, 2009 9:53 AM PST

Unfortunately, although the previous version of ZoneAlarm 8 worked will on XP, it had a few problems when run on Vista. At least there were quite a few complaints in the Vista forum about it. Since Windows 7 is similar to Vista, the question will be whether the new ZA 9 will run effectively and "glitch-less" on the new operating system.. It may be a little too soon to tell unless you've seen news of its worthiness.

Hope this helps.

Grif

ZA & Win7
by Osiris43 / December 4, 2009 10:30 AM PST

When I first got Win 7 Ultimate in early August, I used Norton Internet Security but I had many problems when browsing plus my system seemed slower than it should have been.
I removed NIS and replaced it with Zone Alarm Extreme Security 9.x about a month ago. Since then, the system seems to run faster and I haven't had many browser problems so I think it's safe to say that ZA plays well with Win 7.
I still run Malwarebytes Anti-Malware and Spybot Search & Destroy full scans regularly to make sure my system stays clean though.

Zone Alarm - issues
by SCEA / December 4, 2009 11:50 AM PST

I used to run ZoneAlarm on XP. It worked very well, so when I bought a Vista machine, I continued on with it. Big mistake! Zone Alarm on Vista was a nightmare. And with all the noise about issues with Vista in general, I kept blaming it on Vista.

I stumbled on a post buried in some forum where the guy said that his Vista issues went away when he unistalled Zone Alarm. ShaZaam! He was right. I switched to Comodo's free firewall, and it's been a rock. I highly recommend both it and its anti-virus.

Good luck!

Hmmmmmmmmmmm!
by paulrw51 / December 4, 2009 5:29 PM PST
In reply to: Zone Alarm - issues

some conflicting views there.........have noted all that has been said and I haven't yet tried to install the new ZA. The firewall that comes with Windows 7 seems to be operating well-certainly much better than it did on XP so it may be that there is no need to look for an alternative.

Thanks for you comments

Paul

But What About Windows 7 And ZA?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / December 5, 2009 9:00 AM PST
In reply to: Zone Alarm - issues

There were a number of issue with Vista and ZA 8 but now we've got a new operating system with a new version of ZoneAlarm..

Your information about Vista is known but since this discussion is about ZA 9 and Windows 7, do you have any input regarding the topic at hand?

Grif

